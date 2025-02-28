JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'Shake This Ground'

Blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single, "Shake This Ground", out now via J&R Adventures. A bold, anthemic call to shake free from the past and present, the track pulses with raw intensity, pairing Bonamassa's masterful guitar work with gripping storytelling and an unrelenting rhythm.

Co-written by Bonamassa and James House, "Shake This Ground" is about hitting a rough patch in a relationship and finding a way to shake things up before it's too late. The song's steady rhythm and heartfelt lyrics capture the moment when two people recognise the need to break out of a rut and get back to what made them strong in the first place. Bonamassa's rich, expressive vocals bring both grit and warmth to the track, making every word feel real and lived in. Lines like "Ain't saying that I have all the answers, 'cause I got more questions than I need" speak to the uncertainty that can creep into any relationship, while the powerful chorus is all about moving forward — a hopeful and inspirational reminder that it's never too late to turn things around.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (IRON MAIDEN, THE BLACK CROWES, JOURNEY),"Shake This Ground" expands Bonamassa's ever-evolving sound while staying rooted in his blues-rock foundation and is the first glimpse from his upcoming new studio album slated for later this year. The track arrives on the heels of his recent collaboration with Sammy Hagar on the searing single "Fortune Teller Blues", further cementing Bonamassa's place at the forefront of modern blues.

"This is a song that James House and I wrote randomly that did not seem to find a home until almost a year later," Bonamassa recalls. "I love the way James writes lyrics. The lines sing themselves and have a good amount of meaning now. All good songs find their time and place eventually."

The release of "Shake This Ground" comes amid a whirlwind year for Bonamassa, who is currently on the road for his 2025 U.S. tour, including a sold-out show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City this week. Following his U.S. dates, Bonamassa will set sail on the tenth-anniversary Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea X cruise (March 21-26),a premier floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup, including BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS, Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many more.

This summer, Bonamassa will also return to Europe for a headline tour, followed by a run of dates with BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, his hard-hitting supergroup with Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, TRAPEZE),Jason Bonham (SAMMY HAGAR, FOREIGNER, LED ZEPPELIN) and Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO).

Beyond the stage, Bonamassa continues his mission to support music education and emerging artists through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, providing scholarships, instruments, and funding for music programs. To date, the foundation has supported over 110,000 students in all 50 states, funded more than 700 music projects and raised over $2.8 million dollars.

Photo credit: Estelle Massry (courtesy of Noble PR)