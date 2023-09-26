JOE LYNN TURNER And Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Former RAINBOW and DEEP PURPLE singer Joe Lynn Turner and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

Earlier today, the 72-year-old musician took to his social media to share a photo of the happy couple of and their newborn baby, and he included the following message: "On this very special day, of our 12th wedding anniversary, there is nothing more sacred and bonding between my Wife and I, as this beautiful Angel that we named Matteo (which means gift from God)... Our sacred union is complete and our hearts are filled with joy... Love and blessings!

Turner then quoted a Bible verse to express his thoughts.

Joe is married to Maya Kozyreva, a lawyer from Minsk, the capital of Belarus. "She is my greatest asset in life. She's my angel," he told Guitar World in 2012.

Joe was the singer of RAINBOW between 1980 and 1984 and he sang on the album "Difficult To Cure", which featured the band's most successful U.K. single, "I Surrender".

During Turner's time with RAINBOW, the band had its first USA chart success and recorded songs that helped define the melodic rock genre.

1990 saw Turner reunited with RAINBOW leader Ritchie Blackmore in a reformed DEEP PURPLE for the "Slaves And Masters" album.

Joe performed without his trademark wig live for the first time this past June at the Rock Orchestra Fest at Dinamo National Olympic Stadium in Minsk, the capital and the largest city of Belarus.

The singer said in 2022 that now was the right time to finally drop the hairpiece he has worn since the age of 14 after being diagnosed with alopecia at three years old.

Turner went public with his new look in August 2022 in a series publicity images released to promote his latest solo album, "Belly Of The Beast". In a press release for the LP, Joe said that he started wearing the wig to deal with "emotional and psychological damage from cruel bullying in school."