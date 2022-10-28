JOE LYNN TURNER Shares Music Video For 'Tortured Soul'

Legendary hard rock singer Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE) has just released his new album, "Belly Of The Beast", via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group. The official music video for the LP's third single, "Tortured Soul", can be seen below.

Turner shares: "Today, October 28, 2022, is a very exciting day for me. After hard work and a long waiting period, the album 'Belly Of The Beast' is finally being released along with the main single and video 'Tortured Soul'. The song is one of my favorites. It's an epic-sounding track and the video has the depth and strong subject manner I am passionate about."

He continues: "Throughout our life, we all encounter problems, difficulties and events that shape and define our lives. These events can have both positive and negative effects on our character and personality. The motivation for the song lyric was inspired by a war veteran friend of mine who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD. I could have never known then how timely this subject matter would be with today's current conflicts and problems that now threatens the whole world. The synchronicity that the universe has envisioned for this composition to be relevant during this particular time is amazing, and it reminds me to always trust the energy and guidance from the source that is forever a part of our lives."

He goes on to state: "As the video concept was being developed, I realized the importance of the broad spectrum of meaning the lyrical narrative contained. What I mean is that it’s not just about PTSD, but about anyone who has struggled with emotional and psychological issues. No matter how, what type, or how serious the events that occurred. This is about everyone and anyone who is dealing with mental and emotional damage. The fear and helplessness one feels, the more likely they will be deeply traumatized. They may even feel the same way they felt at the exact time of the original trauma, as if they were reliving the event. The mind can trigger a thread and cause a reaction of fear, panic or agitation. Feelings of detachment and confusion or becoming withdrawn, not wanting to connect with others is a common mechanism used to cope with the problem."

In summation, he states: "The individual in the song is lost, afraid and desperate, struggling with a near mental breakdown just trying to regain the basic feelings of humanity. All this is mirrored in the lyrics and messaging on 'Tortured Soul'.

"I hope you enjoy the song and video, and are interested in hearing the full album now that it is available. Blessings to you all!"

The "Tortured Soul" music video was directed by Agata Nigrovskaya. Prior two songs were presented, both with accompanying videos created by Wayne Joyner.

The painting that graces the cover of the Mascot Label Group debut is the work of Aliaksandr Akutsionak. As Turner shares: "Art should shake you, disturb you, inspire you, and make you feel emotions that penetrate the soul. When Aliaksandr presented me with this painting, I was absolutely moved by it, and knew at once it had to be the cover art for 'Belly Of The Beast'. It is a perfect visualization of the message and meaning I am trying to portray. He is a gifted young edgy painter, and tattoo artist. His visions and interpretations of his inner self are unique and original. His work transfers his spirit to canvas, and stimulates the imagination of the viewer."

The wildest times call for the freest of voices. After selling millions of records, playing to countless fans, and fronting some of the most influential rock bands in history, award-winning songwriter and vocal dynamo Joe speaks his mind as loudly as possible on his eleventh full-length offering and Mascot Label Group debut, "Belly Of The Beast". Joining forces with producer Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN, LINDEMANN),the New Jersey-born powerhouse conjures up the kind of heavy metal that not only makes you throw your fist in the air, but also makes you think.

"'Belly Of The Beast' is a phrase we've heard over and over again in history," he observes. "You can trace the cults and corruption all over the world back to prophecies in the Bible. It feels like it's coming to fruition these days. When you look at the book of Revelation, there it is. I've always dipped into esoteric knowledge, hermeticism, occultism, Bible research, eclectic philosophy. I've been fascinated with discovery of hidden mysteries. We are in a true spiritual war right now. It's good versus evil. We've all got an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. We're in the belly of the beast, trapped in the system, and there's no way out of it. The album addresses this."

A five-decade career prepared him to make such a statement. Joe founded FANDANGO in 1977 and sang for the band for four records before RAINBOW guitarist Ritchie Blackmore rang. His vocals powered the seminal "Difficult To Cure" in 1981, going gold in the U.K., France, and Japan in addition to cracking the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 on the U.K. albums chart. A year later, he ignited RAINBOW's "Straight Between The Eyes", which Guitar World retrospectively hailed as one of "The 25 Greatest Rock Guitar Albums" of 1982. It also spawned the Hot 100 hit "Stone Cold". During 1988, a Polygram VP wanted Turner to extend his writing and singing skills to collaborate with legendary shred virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen for his project RISING FORCE. Their album, "Odyssey", scaled the Top 40 of the Top 200, marking Malmsteen's highest bow on the respective chart and going gold in Sweden. Not long after, he reteamed with Blackmore for DEEP PURPLE's "Slaves And Masters" (1990),reaching gold status in Switzerland and Japan.

In addition, he has co-written for and appeared on classics such as Mick Jones's "Mick Jones" (1989),RIOT's "The Privilege Of Power" (1990) and Lita Ford's "Dangerous Curves" (1991),to name a few. Not to mention, he lent his background vocals to Michael Bolton's double-platinum "The Hunger" (1987),Cher's platinum "Cher" (1987),Billy Joel's Grammy Award-nominated quadruple-platinum "Storm Front" (1989),and many more. From 2001 to 2004 he teamed up with his friend and counterpart Glenn Hughes and formed HTP (HUGHES TURNER PROJECT). The release of two highly acclaimed original albums and two world tours in support gave him further recognition. Other collaborations range from shining on stage with "Raiding The Rock Vault" at LVH Hotel and Casino and an unforgettable turn on "X Factor Bulgaria" to two cuts on MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP's 2021 album, "Immortal".

In 2017, he initially met Peter after performing at his brother's private birthday party. Soon later, Joe and Peter collaborated on their first track "Don't Fear The Dark", cementing their creative partnership and assembling what would become "Belly Of The Beast".

"It happened completely by accident, but some of the best things happen by accident," Joe notes. "I was not very familiar with Peter's bands PAIN and HYPOCRISY, but when we met, I loved his personality, and I felt like we had a chemistry together. On the writing side, you have to change and grow to mature. I had this in me. As far as pushing into a heavy vein, Peter said, 'Joe adapted his voice,' which is the truth. It's still me though. I kept it dirty, gritty, and metal."

The title track and first single "Belly Of The Beast" storms out of the gate on a barrage of airtight guitars and pummeling double bass. Before a skyscraping solo, it crashes into a plea, "Heaven help us shall we be released, 'cause we can't break free."

"It's all about the ritual and the serpent god of fear, which is Lucifer," he notes. "Who creates the spell upon mankind. If you believe in good, you must believe in evil. It's the yin and yang of life. They must co-exist, it's simple physics. This track had an evil flavor, so upon listening, the story line was obvious to me. Peter sprang the double-time chorus on me, and we went for it."

This chapter saw him make a crucial personal decision too. Diagnosed with alopecia at three-years-old, he began to wear a wig at 14-years-old, dealing with "emotional and psychological damage from cruel bullying in school." So, he wore the hairpiece throughout his career until finally deciding to go without it. "In a way, it's a blessing and a curse," he admits. "I have nothing to prove, and I can wear a wig — or not. I am free to do what I want. I'm a grown man, and I'm getting to be an older man. Many men in this business eventually come to the decision to continue to 'wear hair' or shave their head which is very fashionable today. Either way, it takes a lot of personal courage. Assholes in high school trying to kick me around made me stronger and gave me the necessary motivation and strength to rise above the rest. Anger and pain are a great tool. If applied correctly, it could develop you to become the best version of yourself. Instead of running away, I was 'hiding in plain sight.'"

In the end, Joe has something to say at the pit of "Belly Of The Beast". "Rock 'n' roll is about entertainment of course, but I hope you hear the message as well," he leaves off. "It seems like everyone has sold their souls to major corporations. Once people are rich and popular, they become a part of the establishment. Where are the rebels? Who's going to say, 'Fuck you! We aren't going to take this shit?' I am."

Photo credit: Agata Nigrovskaya