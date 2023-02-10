JOE LYNN TURNER Weighs In On The 'Plandemic', Claims There Has Been An 'Attempt At Absolute Tyranny'

In a new interview with the YouTube channel of the Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, former RAINBOW and DEEP PURPLE frontman Joe Lynn Turner was asked if he viewed the coronavirus pandemic as "more collective hysteria than a global health crisis" and whether he felt that was "an exaggeration in the measures imposed to combat the disease." Joe responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that now there are many, many, many reports; there's much data out there now about the adverse effects of the vaccination; there's much, much information about the 'plandemic' as opposed to the pandemic; there's a lot of information about where it really came from, how it came about, where was the money coming from from this. A lot of things have opened up since the actual pandemic happened. And I think the truth is coming out more and more. And I think the people around the world are starting to wake up more and more and are starting to — as [I say] in one of my songs — rise up more and more and realizing that this is an attempt at absolute tyranny, at authoritarianism, about enslavement. This 'great reset' is really nothing more than the New World Order disguised in a new name. It's been happening from the beginning of time — since, say, like the Romans; they tried to do this, but humanity prevailed and broke the chains that the governments have tried to put on people. I really believe you have something very, very similar happening in your country. I've been following it very closely, and power to the people. And I believe, with God on their side, people will prevail.

"This has been happening in the United States and just about every country in the world — fixed elections and tyrannical governments and enslavement of people," Joe continued. "They're trying to starve us economically — energy, you name it. Look around. No one can say that this is not happening — no one. The facts are here.

"When I was writing [the songs on my new solo album 'Belly Of The Beast'], it's because I'm a very, very observant, resourceful and educated individual. I have been studying this stuff for many, many years — whether it's occultism, special secret societies, constitution, laws — you name it. It's one of my biggest passions. So I saw this coming a while ago. I wrote [the song] 'Black Sun', which is basically Illuminati, which they tried to make you think is a conspiracy theory… Oh, while I'm telling you this… You know the difference — this is a joke — the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth? About six months. That's all it takes. Because then the conspiracy theories become truths. Because this is what's been happening all along. The people who know are still fighting this.

"What I'm trying to say here is I've known about something like this happening. And I wrote, say, 'Black Sun', 'Don't Fear The Dark' and 'Tortured Soul' before this happened — for maybe two or three different reasons. But 'Black Sun' was definitely about, 'Here we come.' They were coming for us. This has been predicted in The Book Of Revelations, in the Bible. And I'm not saying I'm religious. I'm saying the Bible, as well, is a very historical book and it's a very prophetic book. And many, many things in the Bible have been prophesied and have been true, including the beast system, including the mark of the beast. Which is what they wanna do now with the chips, and what they wanna do now with the passport IDs, the identification, which is what they want to do now with your money in your bank. They wanna make a currency that is just like China, where they can tell where every single peso, every dollar, everything is going.

"This is control of your life, man," Turner added. "This is what's happening to us right now on the planet. And if we don't rise up as a people and realize we have the control, because a mass psychosis has happened to the people.

"I can count many, many different psychologists who have said what mass psychosis is, and if we have not been under a mass psychosis, I can't tell you… That is the absolute truth. From so many great philosophers and psychologists — from Freud to Jung — all these people have talked about mass psychosis. And it is exactly what it feels like the world is under right now. Because the compliance and everybody just accepting what authority tells them to do out of fear. And fear is the great motivator, you see. The biggest control mechanisms that they can use is fear — fear of death, fear of poverty, fear of disease, fear of criticism. Napoleon Hill, in his interview with the devil, which is basically fictional, but very, very educational, he lists the types of fears that Satan himself says how he controls people, and this is the biggest one of them.

"Remember, the only real prison is fear," Joe concluded. "And the only real freedom is freedom from fear. Many people will do everything when they are afraid, and that is what they created. The mass media is just as much to blame. They are in collaboration with the cabals — absolutely — with the big corporations, Big Pharma, et cetera, et cetera. And nobody is gonna tell me, as you look around the world right now, and you will see the same things happening in every country to the leaders, to the elections, to the people, the conditions, what they are putting them under. You think this is circumstance? No. This is synchronicity. This is purposeful. Okay? I mean, it's very plain to see. Anyone with one brain cell can understand this."

Turner's latest comments come just five months after he performed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The singer broke with most international artists who canceled their live appearances in Russia in response to the global condemnation against the Kremlin and its president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine. In addition, major record labels suspended their operations in the country, while streaming services like Spotify pulled out of the market.

A month earlier, Turner apparently threw his support behind Roger Waters over comments the PINK FLOYD co-founder made about Russia. Waters blasted U.S. president Joe Biden for "fueling the fire in the Ukraine" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, and asked in an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish, "Why won't the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky, [Ukraine's] president, to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?" After Smerconish responded that Waters got it "reversed" and was "blaming the party that got invaded," Waters fired back, saying it was about the "action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border."

A short time later, Turner took to his official Facebook page to share a video of Smerconish's interview with Waters, and he included the following message: "Roger Waters speaks TRUTH to power! Thank you Roger. Someone has to say it..."

This was not the first time Joe had publicly taken a political stance. Back in 2015, the singer made headlines when it was revealed that he joined a list of Western celebrities who publicly expressed support for and defended Vladimir Putin, whose image had suffered greatly because of Moscow's aggressive foreign policy.

Two years later, Turner said that his opinion of the Russian president had remained unchanged. "He still is [telling the truth]," the singer told Kraig Casebier's "American Barber In Prague" in a 2017 interview. "Honest to God, I got a lot of crap for [saying] that [before]. But it's true, and he still is, whether you like him or not. He may be a gangster, but he's a good gangster. And I say there are good gangsters.

"There were gangsters in my family, in the Mafia, and they were good people," he explained. "They were the safest neighborhoods, and they protected everyone on the block, and they took care of a lot of people. And they actually donated their time, money to good causes. If somebody didn't have enough bread or food, they'd buy it for 'em. I mean, it depends on what kind of gangster you are. The politicans are bad gangsters; they can't even cover up their crimes."

Joe went on to lament the state of American politics and denounced the culture of extreme political correctness, which he believed had gone too far.

"I think America's lost its way," he said. "We've lost God, we've lost a lot of things that made that country great. And I'm sorry to say, being an American — Italian-American, and holding an American passport… I have had uncles… and my father did military service for twelve overseas stripes — the whole thing. And I went to Iraq for the troops, so anybody that wants to challenge that, c'mon, bring it on, because I think I know a few more things than you. But I think that we've lost a lot in our values of America. We can't even speak freely anymore. There's more freedom in Russia; I can tell you that. I've done a lot of time there and still will. People don't understand what Russia is [in America]."

According to Turner, his country's demonization of Russia is rooted in the fact that "America always needs a big, bad wolf. We need to hate somebody, because of the military industrial complex," he said. "So we need to hate somebody all the time [and] create a war. There's no need for it, really. If we can just straighten out the economy and get the Fed out of there, I think the people would have a chance. But right now, I pray for them — I really do. Because I just think they've got it all wrong."

As if sensing the criticism that would likely follow his comments, Turner preemptively defended himself by saying: "I said Putin was telling the truth, 'cause he is telling the truth. I got subpoenaed by my own government, okay? So all these naysayers and these haters who are gonna see this about me and stuff, you guys have no clue. 30 percent of the American people have passports, so 70 percent of you are isolated and know dick about it — you have been nowhere and done nothing. Excuse me, but that's what you should have been told a long time ago."

The now-71-year-old singer went on to explain that he was "subpoenaed" by the U.S. government after he played "three charity shows" in Russian-annexed Crimea, which he called a "wartorn country." "The people had a great time [and] we had sellout houses," he said.

Joe was the singer of RAINBOW between 1980 and 1984 and he sang on the album "Difficult To Cure", which featured the band's most successful U.K. single, "I Surrender".

During Turner's time with RAINBOW, the band had its first USA chart success and recorded songs that helped define the melodic rock genre.

1990 saw Turner reunited with RAINBOW leader Ritchie Blackmore in a reformed DEEP PURPLE for the "Slaves And Masters" album.