JOE PERRY Hopes AEROSMITH Will Resume Farewell Tour By Summer Or Fall Of 2024

Joe Perry told The Boston Globe that he and his AEROSMITH bandmates hope to return to the road in a few months. The legendary Massachusetts rockers announced in September that they were postponing the 2023 dates of their farewell "Peace Out" tour, including a New Year's Eve show scheduled for the TD Garden in Boston, due to singer Steven Tyler's serious vocal cord and larynx injury.

"We're so bummed we missed our New Year’s Eve show," the 73-year-old Perry said. "But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24. And there's always next New Year's Eve! Stay tuned for that."

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell on September 2 at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour was scheduled to make stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The "Peace Out" run of dates was originally set to wrap next year on January 26 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES were joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which was to celebrate AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.