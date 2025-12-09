JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI Announce 2026 North American SATCHVAI Tour With ANIMALS AS LEADERS

SATCHVAI, the band featuring guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai alongside powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, renowned bassist Marco Mendoza and virtuoso guitarist Pete Thorn, has announced a 2026 North American tour. The spring 40-date "Surfing With The Hydra" spring trek, which will feature support from the instrumental prog-metal band ANIMALS AS LEADERS, will kick off on April 1 in Seattle and run through May 30 show in Vienna, Virginia.

A Live Nation pre-sale for most shows starts Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time for Live Nation All Access members, while a general on-sale begins Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

SATCHVAI marks the first time in nearly 50-year friendship and musical partnership that Satriani and Vai have formally joined forces as a band. During this tour you can expect new material from their forthcoming SATCHVAI album and your favorite songs from their shared catalog.

This new chapter follows a monumental summer that took the newly formed band through major cities including London, Manchester, Paris, Copenhagen, Zurich, and more as well as festivals including Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares En Scene Fest, thrilling audiences with the unmatched interplay and energy that only Satriani and Vai can deliver. Now, with a brand-new video and single "Dancing", arriving March 2, 2026 via earMUSIC, the guitar greats are ready to bring that same firepower to stages across America.

Satriani says: "The SATCHVAI band rides again! After a fantastic European tour last summer Steve, Kenny, Marco, Pete and I will bring the 'Surfing With The Hydra' tour to the U.S. We can't wait to play you the new material from our forthcoming SATCHVAI album along with your favorite songs from our shared catalog. And that's not all, we're bringing along the incomparable ANIMALS AS LEADERS. You do not want to miss this show with this lineup!"

Vai adds: "The SATCHVAI band summer Euro tour of 2025 far exceeded anything I could have imagined. Joe and I struck pure jammin' gold night after night. Being in the same band with Joe, playing songs we actually wrote together on stage, in real time felt like watching a childhood fantasy step out of my teenage brain and stroll onto the stage. And somehow, it was even more rewarding, satisfying, and downright fulfilling than I ever thought possible."

SATCHVAI 2026 North American tour dates with ANIMALS AS LEADERS:

April 01 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 02 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 05 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

April 07 - Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater

April 08 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 10 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 16 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 17 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

April 18 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 20 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

April 22 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 24 - Clearwater, FL @ Baycare Sound

April 25 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

April 30 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

May 02 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

May 03 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

May 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

May 07 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 08 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

May 09 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 10 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

May 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall

May 13 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

May 15 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

May 16 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 17 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 20 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

May 21 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

May 22 - Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

May 23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 27 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

May 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 29 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

May 30 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap