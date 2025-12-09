JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI Announce 2026 North American SATCHVAI Tour With ANIMALS AS LEADERS

JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI Announce 2026 North American SATCHVAI Tour With ANIMALS AS LEADERSDecember 9, 2025
SATCHVAI, the band featuring guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai alongside powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, renowned bassist Marco Mendoza and virtuoso guitarist Pete Thorn, has announced a 2026 North American tour. The spring 40-date "Surfing With The Hydra" spring trek, which will feature support from the instrumental prog-metal band ANIMALS AS LEADERS, will kick off on April 1 in Seattle and run through May 30 show in Vienna, Virginia.
A Live Nation pre-sale for most shows starts Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time for Live Nation All Access members, while a general on-sale begins Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
SATCHVAI marks the first time in nearly 50-year friendship and musical partnership that Satriani and Vai have formally joined forces as a band. During this tour you can expect new material from their forthcoming SATCHVAI album and your favorite songs from their shared catalog.
This new chapter follows a monumental summer that took the newly formed band through major cities including London, Manchester, Paris, Copenhagen, Zurich, and more as well as festivals including Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares En Scene Fest, thrilling audiences with the unmatched interplay and energy that only Satriani and Vai can deliver. Now, with a brand-new video and single "Dancing", arriving March 2, 2026 via earMUSIC, the guitar greats are ready to bring that same firepower to stages across America.
Satriani says: "The SATCHVAI band rides again! After a fantastic European tour last summer Steve, Kenny, Marco, Pete and I will bring the 'Surfing With The Hydra' tour to the U.S. We can't wait to play you the new material from our forthcoming SATCHVAI album along with your favorite songs from our shared catalog. And that's not all, we're bringing along the incomparable ANIMALS AS LEADERS. You do not want to miss this show with this lineup!"
Vai adds: "The SATCHVAI band summer Euro tour of 2025 far exceeded anything I could have imagined. Joe and I struck pure jammin' gold night after night. Being in the same band with Joe, playing songs we actually wrote together on stage, in real time felt like watching a childhood fantasy step out of my teenage brain and stroll onto the stage. And somehow, it was even more rewarding, satisfying, and downright fulfilling than I ever thought possible."
SATCHVAI 2026 North American tour dates with ANIMALS AS LEADERS:
April 01 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
April 02 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April 05 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
April 07 - Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater
April 08 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 10 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
April 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 16 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
April 17 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
April 18 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
April 20 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
April 22 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
April 24 - Clearwater, FL @ Baycare Sound
April 25 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 26 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
April 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
April 30 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
May 02 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
May 03 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
May 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
May 07 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 08 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
May 09 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 10 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
May 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall
May 13 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
May 15 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
May 16 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
May 17 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
May 20 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
May 21 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
May 22 - Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
May 23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
May 27 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
May 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
May 29 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
May 30 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap