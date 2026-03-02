JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI Release New SATCHVAI Band Single 'Dancing'

Legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai return with the SATCHVAI band release of their brand-new single, "Dancing", out now via earMUSIC, alongside a wildly entertaining new video directed by Satriani's son, ZZ Satriani. The single is released Monday, March 2.

Musically, "Dancing" — a reimagined interpretation of a song by iconic Italian singer, pianist, and songwriter Paolo Conte — showcases the SATCHVAI band at full throttle.

A vibrant, melodic conversation between two of rock's most expressive guitar voices built on momentum, melody, and fearless musical chemistry, the track captures the spirit of spontaneity and joy that defined their electrifying European tour.

The video stars actor, comedian and musician Brendon Small ("Metalacolpyse", DETHKLOK),a longtime friend of both guitarists, who hilariously portrays an overzealous talent manager pushing the duo to cast dancers for the band's upcoming live show.

The chaos unfolds in sync with the track's fast-moving melodic interplay between Satriani and Vai — a rapid-fire exchange of soaring guitar lines that mirrors the eccentric parade of auditioning performers. Eagle-eyed fans will also spot a cameo from the band's powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, adding to the tongue-in-cheek energy.

Satriani shares: "'Dancing' really captures the playful side of what Steve, and I discovered on stage together last summer — that push-and-pull of melody and energy. The video gave us a chance to show that spirit in a completely different way. Watching ZZ bring this absurd casting concept to life — and having Brendon step into the madness — made it even more fun."

Vai adds: "This band thrives on surprise — musically and visually. 'Dancing' is a perfect example of that. It's melodic but relentless, and the video turns that energy into a kind of surreal comedy. It's a glimpse into the personality of this band before we even hit the stage."

The release arrives as SATCHVAI prepares to bring its "Surfing With The Hydra" 2026 tour Stateside for the first time. Launching April 1 in Seattle and running through May 30 at Wolf Trap, the tour follows a celebrated European run that included stops in London, Paris, Copenhagen, and festival appearances at Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares En Scène. Support on all dates will come from progressive metal innovators ANIMALS AS LEADERS.

On the "Surfing With The Hydra" tour, fans can expect a full-band, high-energy performance featuring more new material from the forthcoming SATCHVAI album alongside iconic favorites from both artists' catalogues.

"Dancing" follows the duo's previous releases, including the cinematic instrumental "The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1" and the anthemic "I Wanna Play My Guitar", featuring powerhouse vocals from Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION). Together, these tracks preview a collaboration that is decades in the making.

Despite nearly 50 years of friendship, the SATCHVAI band marks the first time Satriani and Vai have formally united in a shared group — alongside drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Marco Mendoza and guitarist Pete Thorn — forging a live experience built on virtuosity, friendship and fearless creativity.

Formed in 2024 after decades of friendship and musical intersections, SATCHVAI brings together two of the most celebrated guitarists of all time for an unprecedented collaboration. More than just a band, SATCHVAI is a supercharged fusion of guitar-driven mastery, chemistry, and creative fire.

Photo by Larry DiMarzio