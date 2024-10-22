JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON And STEVE VAI Announce G3 'Reunion Live' Album

The original lineup behind the G3 touring concept returns with "Reunion Live", released January 31, 2025 worldwide on earMUSIC. The album captures the guitar magic of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai on their sold-out 2024 U.S. tour. This electrifying reunion features three guitar icons who first joined forces in 1996 and showcases boundary-pushing performances that define G3.

Fans will enjoy full sets from each guitarist, including hits like Satriani's "Sahara", Johnson's "Cliffs Of Dover" and Vai's "For The Love Of God", along with a thrilling encore jam of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and STEPPENWOLF covers.

See the music video for "Crossroads" below.

"Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length se from each artist, plus a collaborative supergroup LP and the first G3 release in 20 years.

The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

Satriani says: "This live album recorded at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles captures all the energy of the live performances while shining a spotlight on the ever-evolving art of playing the electric guitar."

Since its inception in 1996, the G3 tour has consistently brought together guitar legends for unforgettable performances. Each edition of the tour has featured guitar virtuosos performing solo sets that showcased their individual mastery, followed by electrifying jam sessions that highlighted their collaborative brilliance.

Over the years, G3 has seen iconic guitarists like Yngwie Malmsteen, John Petrucci and Paul Gilbert, among others, joining the ranks. Expanding beyond the U.S., the tour has evolved into a global celebration of guitar excellence, uniting fans and artists from different generations and genres, making it a must-see event for guitar aficionados worldwide. The G3 experience represents more than just a series of performances — it has become a platform for creative collaboration and a testament to the enduring power of guitar music.

Vai says: "A G3 tour is always an electrifying experience, and this particular G3 tour with Eric and Joe was a career highlight for me. To be able to hit the road with old friends and be in that lit-up environment of the stage and communicate on the deepest musical levels with friends is a privilege and honour, especially with such incredible players as Eric and Joe, who delivered magnificently at these shows."

Johnson states: "Playing with Joe and Steve was an affirmation that while we all want to push the envelope of musical boundaries; we also want to share our heart experience and a soulful communication of the music that we have been allowed to partake of in our own lives."

Satriani says: "Reuniting with Eric and Steve this year, commemorating the very first G3 tour of '96, was nothing short of glorious. They were the first two guitarists I called when planning G3's maiden voyage, so, this reunion was a confirmation of our special connection. Storming the stage with two of my favorite musical giants, celebrating our shared roots as well as our unique differences, once again proved to be a winning formula."

Track listing (all formats):

01. Gravitas (Vai)

02. Avalancha (Vai)

03. Little Pretty Intro (Vai)

04. Little Pretty (Vai)

05. Tender Surrender (Vai)

06. Zeus In Chains (Vai)

07. Teeth Of The Hydra (Vai)

08. For The Love Of God (Vai)

09. Land Of 1000 Dances (Johnson)

10. Righteous (Johnson)

11. Trail Of Tears (Johnson)

12. On-Ramp Improv (Johnson)

13. Freeway Jam (Johnson)

14. Desert Rose (Johnson)

15. Venus Reprise (Johnson)

16. Raspberry Jam Delta-V (Satriani)

17. Surfing With The Alien (Satriani)

18. Satch Boogie (Satriani)

19. Sahara (Satriani)

20. Nineteen Eighty (Satriani)

21. Big Bad Moon (Satriani)

22. Always With Me, Always With You (Satriani)

23. Sumer Song (Satriani)

24. Introductions

25. Crossroads (Encore Jam)

26. Spanish Castle Magic (Encore Jam)

27. Born To Be Wild (Encore Jam)

Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein