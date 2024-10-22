JUDAS PRIEST Cancels Tonight's Concert in Sugar Land 'Due To Unforeseen Circumstances'

JUDAS PRIEST's concert at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas (approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston),scheduled for tonight (Tuesday, October 22),has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances". Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

JUDAS PRIEST recently kicked off leg two of its "Invincible Shield" tour with special guest SABATON. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour launched on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and is making stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Spokane, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26.

In a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked what's on the horizon for him and his bandmates at the moment. He responded: "It's just this wonderful, wonderful renaissance going around, not only for PRIEST, but for metal in general, for bands that were there from the start. Our good friends SAXON, who we worked with recently in Europe — we were selling out places all over Europe because people not only are the fans of the band, but there are also people that were maybe on the outside looking and going, 'I've gotta check this out. What is this happening now? Why is there such a buzz about these bands?' And so we're thriving on that, we're thriving on that."

He continued: "We're so grateful and honored and humbled to be in this place all these years later and still have this thing called relevance. We're a relevant heavy metal band that's not living on their past glories. And there's nothing wrong with that. But we've always felt that who we are and what we're about is representative of what we're doing and saying now. So to have this glorious experience with [PRIEST's latest album] 'Invincible Shield', and it's not dissipating. There's still tremendous love and interest for that particular album and this band. And so we're just out there roaring away, giving you all of these moments from PRIEST right from the beginning of our metal lives to where we are right now with 'Invincible Shield'."

JUDAS PRIEST launched the spring 2024 U.S. leg of the "Invincible Shield" world tour on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.