JOHN 5 Announces First-Ever Solo European Tour For May 2026

JOHN 5 Announces First-Ever Solo European Tour For May 2026February 11, 2026
Guitarist John 5 will bring his extraordinary talents to Europe in May 2026. Apart from a few shows in 2016, this is John's first-ever solo tour in these territories.
For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.
Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.
The tour will include 12 U.K. appearances along with shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and the Czech Republic.
John comments: "I don't think I've ever been more excited for a tour than this one coming up. I haven't been there in so long and I can't wait to say hello and have a great time with everyone. Super SUPER excited."
Tickets and VIP meet-and-greets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. GMT at john-5.com.
John 5 May 2026 European tour dates:
May 05 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865
May 06 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
May 07 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
May 08 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
May 09 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University
May 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Slay
May 12 - Chester, UK @ Live Rooms
May 13 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK's Steel Mill
May 14 - London, UK @ Underworld
May 15 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
May 16 - Southend On Sea, UK @ Chinnerys
May 17 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
May 19 - Tilburg, NL @ Hall Of Fame
May 20 - Leeuwarden, NL @ Neushoorn
May 22 - Ghent, BE @ Winter Circus
May 23 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
May 26 - Krakow, PL @ Hype Park
May 27 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Café
May 28 - Munich, DE @ Live Evil
In an October 2025 interview with Orlando Weekly, John 5 stated about the touring lifestyle: "I really love being on the road. A lot of people aren't cut out for it, but I just really, really enjoy it. It's super relaxing."
He added: "I am very health-conscious all the time but especially on the road. I try to go to bed around the same time every night because getting sleep is the most important thing you can do, eat right, and take vitamins. It's not the rock and roll answer people expect, but it's true. That’s how I stay ready for 50 shows in a row."
In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming U.S. summer 2026 tour.
Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."
Press photo credit: Jen Rosenstein (courtesy of Selena Fragassi / FR PR)
