JOHN 5 Is Planning Grueling Two-Month U.S. Tour In 2026: '50 Shows, 50 States In 50 Days'

In a new interview with Get On The Bus, acclaimed guitarist John 5 (real name John William Lowery) discussed some of his plans for 2026. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I haven't talked about this, and I don't know if I should talk about it, but I'm doing something next year that very, very few people have done. So I'm playing — and this is next year, I think starting in October — I'm doing 50 shows, 50 states in 50 days. So starting — I think we're starting in Alaska, so we're playing 50 shows in a row."

He continued: "Every show is a different state, and it's gonna be insane. So we have backups for everybody — bus, techs, tour managers, everything — 'cause if someone gets sick, we have to keep rolling. So the only thing that they don't have a backup [for] is for me. So I've gotta be completely healthy. No days off."

John 5 is one of the most prolific guitarists around, having been involved in creating rock, industrial metal, funk, EDM, progressive and bluegrass compositions, along a musical resume that includes such diverse artists as K.D. Lang, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, David Lee Roth, Meat Loaf, Rob Halford, Lita Ford, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and most recently, MÖTLEY CRÜE.

John 5 will release a new solo album, "Ghost", on October 10. Produced by Barry Pointer, the LP's second single, "Deviant", features drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Bryan Beller of THE ARISTOCRATS. "Deviant" follows previously released singles "Hollywood Story" and "Fiend".

The Michael Sarna-directed music video for "Deviant" can be seen below.

On September 12, John 5 will join his MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmates as they kick off their 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. September 12 also marks the release of "From The Beginning, The Definitive Collection Of Mötley Crüe Hits" via BMG.

Following the MÖTLEY CRÜE residency, John 5, along with Alex Mercado, will also head out with fellow guitar great Richie Kotzen for the first time ever on an extensive co-headlining tour beginning October 16.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming residency in Las Vegas in 2025.

John's most recent solo album, "Sinner", came out in 2021. The first single from the LP, "Qué Pasa", featured a guest appearance by MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. "Sinner" also included a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that became famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

In the last four years, John 5 has been involved in numerous projects, including completing his documentary, which includes testimonials from the likes of Joe Satriani, Rob Halford, the late Gary Rossington, Michael Anthony and Rudy Sarzo, among others. He's also announced the opening of his KISS museum, featuring his own personal mementoes and rare artifacts from the group's early years.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."

John 5 has released ten solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.