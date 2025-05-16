JOHN 5 Releases Music Video For New Single 'Fiend' Featuring KENNY ARONOFF

John 5 will release a new solo album, "Ghost", on October 10. Produced by Barry Pointer, the LP's first single, "Fiend", features legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff and is accompanied by an official music video, which can be seen below.

For the first time ever, guitar greats John 5 and Richie Kotzen will head out on the road together this year. The trek will launch October 16 and run through November, hitting markets across the U.S.

Says John 5: "I've got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven't played in a long time plus all your favorites. I'm super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It's gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming residency in Las Vegas in 2025.

John's most recent solo album, "Sinner", came out in 2021. The first single from the LP, "Qué Pasa", featured a guest appearance by MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. "Sinner" also included a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that became famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

In the last four years, John 5 has been involved in numerous projects, including completing his documentary, which includes testimonials from the likes of Joe Satriani, Rob Halford, the late Gary Rossington, Michael Anthony and Rudy Sarzo, among others. He's also announced the opening of his KISS museum, featuring his own personal mementoes and rare artifacts from the group's early years.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."

John 5 has released ten solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.