JOHN 5 Releases New Song 'A Hollywood Story', Announces September/October 2024 Tour

June 11, 2024

Guitar virtuoso John 5 is giving fans a look into his life and career with a brand-new song called "A Hollywood Story". The track, and accompanying video, details John 5's incredible journey, from picking up his first guitar at the age of 7 to recording acclaimed solo material and touring the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford and — currently — MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Says John 5 of the song: "'A Hollywood Story' is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I've had. When you're a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could've dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I'm so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be."

The new track comes after the release of the instrumental masterpiece "The Ghost" last October as well as a series of sold-out tour dates in 2023. John 5 will hit the road again this fall on the "Strung Out" tour, with special guest TURNING JANE, beginning September 1 in Boston, Massachusetts and ending October 24 in Novato, California, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5's confirmed dates with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including Summerfest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Tickets for John 5's fall tour go on sale this Friday, June 14.

John 5 "Strung Out" 2024 tour dates:

Sept. 01 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
Sept. 02 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
Sept. 04 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Sept. 05 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
Sept. 06 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
Sept. 07 - Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center
Sept. 08 - Westland, MI @ Token Lounge
Sept. 09 - Chicago, IL @ City Winery
Sept. 10 - Madison, WI @Majestic Theater
Sept. 12 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
Sept. 13 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
Sept. 14 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Sept. 15 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange
Sept. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
Sept. 18 - [to be announced]
Sept. 19 - Kelowna, BC @ The Revelry
Sept. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Sept. 21 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Sept. 22 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theater
Oct. 24 - Novato, CA @ Hopmonk

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE on their 2024 world tour.

Photo credit: Matt Wilson

Find more on John 5
