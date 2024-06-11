JOHN 5 Releases New Song 'A Hollywood Story', Announces September/October 2024 Tour

Guitar virtuoso John 5 is giving fans a look into his life and career with a brand-new song called "A Hollywood Story". The track, and accompanying video, details John 5's incredible journey, from picking up his first guitar at the age of 7 to recording acclaimed solo material and touring the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford and — currently — MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Says John 5 of the song: "'A Hollywood Story' is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I've had. When you're a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could've dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I'm so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be."

The new track comes after the release of the instrumental masterpiece "The Ghost" last October as well as a series of sold-out tour dates in 2023. John 5 will hit the road again this fall on the "Strung Out" tour, with special guest TURNING JANE, beginning September 1 in Boston, Massachusetts and ending October 24 in Novato, California, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5's confirmed dates with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including Summerfest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Tickets for John 5's fall tour go on sale this Friday, June 14.

John 5 "Strung Out" 2024 tour dates:

Sept. 01 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

Sept. 02 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

Sept. 04 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sept. 05 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sept. 06 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Sept. 07 - Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center

Sept. 08 - Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

Sept. 09 - Chicago, IL @ City Winery

Sept. 10 - Madison, WI @Majestic Theater

Sept. 12 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

Sept. 13 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

Sept. 14 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sept. 15 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

Sept. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

Sept. 18 - [to be announced]

Sept. 19 - Kelowna, BC @ The Revelry

Sept. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Sept. 21 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Sept. 22 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theater

Oct. 24 - Novato, CA @ Hopmonk

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE on their 2024 world tour.

Photo credit: Matt Wilson