JOHN 5 Says VINCE NEIL Was 'The Real Magic' Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas Residency: 'He Did Such A Great Job'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 spoke about the band's Las Vegas residency, which launched on September 12 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3. The shows had initially been set for spring but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke last Christmas. Asked how the residency went, from his point of view, John 5 said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So, here's the thing: I was so excited for it, 'cause I've never done a residency. And I've always wanted to do a residency. I love Vegas. I love the desert. And I was so excited. I was so excited.

"And we get there. And I had my hotel room," he continued. "And the guys were just — after a show, they'd fly home. And I just stayed and I enjoyed — 'cause I love being on the road. I like the hotel, I like the room service, I like the whole thing. I mean, I came back a couple of times here and there.

"The real magic was Vince Neil," John 5 added. "What he went through and his struggles and how he performed and how he sang, I'll never forget it for the rest of my life. He did such a great job, and I was so proud of him because I knew what hell he went through, and I was so happy for the guy. What he said — he even said it — he was in a wheelchair and then he had to learn how to walk again. And I was, like, 'Oh my God.' The struggle and how terrifying that must have been. So that was the real magic of that residency. And I'm telling you right now — every single show was amazing. There wasn't a bad show. And I listen and I read those comments and I listen and I'm so focused in on every show. And every show was awesome. I was so proud of him."

Asked if there was a point, in his mind, when he found out what happened to Vince, that he thought he might never be able to play with MÖTLEY CRÜE again, John 5 said: "Well, I wasn't sure. Nobody really knew anything. And I would text with Vince, and he would say, 'Oh, I'm doing good, I'm doing good,' and things like that. But no one really knew what was going on. You heard rumblings. So it was wild."

Asked what were the highlights of the residency were for him, John 5 said: "So, they had this thing, like in 'Kiss Alive II', where I would go up on these risers at the end of 'Kickstart My Heart', or during the whole song, actually. So you go up on these risers — I don't know if you saw it on my Instagram, 'cause there's a lot of pictures of it — but you go up on these risers, just like in 'Kiss [Alive II]', and you're going up and up. And we were at the top of the venue, me and Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] — Nikki was on one side; I was on the other. And we'd get up there during the song. But what other bands, like KISS, did, they would get strapped in and get all set up before the song starts. Oh, no — not us. During the song, me and Nikki had to get up there while still playing, and we'd have to get up on the risers while we were playing. And I was, like, 'Hey, are we gonna be strapped in?' They're, like, 'No, you're not strapped in.' I'm, like, 'Oh, okay.' So there was this little metal bar that kind of went around, and so I, luckily, just figured out, 'I'm gonna put my arm around the metal bar and play, so I could hold on if something happened, God forbid.' So we're up there. And we did it at rehearsal, and we were, like, we just have to concentrate and hold on. So the first show, I'm going up, going up, going up, and I have my arm around and I'm playing and all this stuff. Then the confetti canons come, and no one told me the confetti cannons were coming. So at the time the confetti cannons go, I'm playing the solo in 'Kickstart My Heart'. So not only am I trying to balance, not fall and kill myself, play on time and in tune, and confetti is in my — I mean, I am covered. I can't see my hand in front of my face. And no safety harness or anything. And it was the greatest… It was awesome. It was so fun. It was just a blast."

John 5 went on to say that he and MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee "had so much fun" during the Las Vegas residency. "His birthday was the last show," John 5 recalled. "For our birthdays — we're always together on our birthdays. So it's like a pact — we have to be together. So it was a show day, and I got him these — we both had these penis squirt guns, which I think is so smart. Why aren't these a thing? But I guess they are a thing, 'cause I got him these penis squirt guns and you hold the balls and you just squeeze the trigger and it comes out of the penis. And so he loves this, so he is just having so much fun and stuff, and he takes it to the meet-and-greet. And so he's squirting everybody at the meet-and-greet. Every day we had a blast. It was just so much fun."

Last month, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep last Christmas night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on September 24, Neil said he'd had "four strokes throughout the years. Two of 'em I didn't even know I had. One of 'em was a mini stroke that happened and I just lost feeling in my hand. And that was it. And I got over that pretty quickly. But then this last one, it was a big one."

When Trunk asked how doctors could tell that Neil had had previous strokes, the singer explained, "because they could see it in your brain. It's scarred right around the same spot. I had four scars in my brain, and the neurologist said those are all strokes." Neil added that you can have a small stroke and not even realize it.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details. Neil told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he went to sleep on Christmas night and then woke up and couldn't get out of bed.

"I'm, like, 'What's going on?' And my left leg wouldn't work, and my left arm wouldn't work. So I had to get help out of bed. I couldn't push myself up to get myself comfortable in bed. And I had to have help," he said. "And slowly but surely, the sensation came back in my legs. And I had to learn to walk again. I went from a wheelchair to a walker to a cane to — I can walk now, but for five months it was just off and on, not knowing what's gonna happen. And the doctor said that I probably wouldn't be on stage again. And I was, like, 'No, man. I can't do that.' And so I just tried. I worked my butt off to get back in shape to go on stage. And I was really sad to have to cancel those shows, but I just wasn't ready yet. I wasn't ready to be back on stage yet. It was really sad, but it's really worth it now, 'cause I can get on stage and sing and all that good stuff."