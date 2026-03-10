See Pro-Shot Video Of AFTER FOREVER Performing 'Monolith Of Doubt' At Second Reunion Concert

Professionally filmed video of Mark Jansen's pre-EPICA band AFTER FOREVER performing the song "Monolith Of Doubt" on October 5, 2025 at 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, Netherlands can be seen below.

AFTER FOREVER states: "Both our shows in Tilburg on October 4th and 5th, 2025 were truly special nights for us. For those who were there and would like to relive these moments — and for everyone who wished they could have joined us — we're happy to share our first live video from these unforgettable concerts.

"This performance of 'Monolith Of Doubt' was filmed during our second night at 013 Poppodium.

"Enjoy, and thank you for being part of this journey with us.

"All audio in this video is taken from the actual live recording. No additional studio recordings or overdubs were used."

After reuniting for two special 25th-anniversary concerts on October 4, 2025 and October 5, 2025 at 013 Poppodium, AFTER FOREVER recently announced that it will return to the stage in Latin America this fall to celebrate 26 years of the group's debut album, "Prison Of Desire", and 25 years of the follow-up effort, "Decipher".

Produced by Top Link Music, the confirmed AFTER FOREVER dates in Latin America are as follows:

Oct. 16 - São Paulo, Brazil - @Tokio Marine Hall

Oct. 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - @Teatro Flores

Oct. 20 - Santiago, Chile - @Teleton

Oct. 22 – Bogotá, Colombia - @Royal Center

AFTER FOREVER's lineup for the tour will consist of the following musicians:

Angel Wolf-Black (SHEWOLF): Vocals

Sander Gommans (original member): guitar and vocals

Bas Maas (original member): guitar

Luuk Van Gerven (original member): bass

Jeffrey Revet (STREAM OF PASSION): keyboards

Ariën Van Weesenbeek (EPICA): drums

Sander commented: "2025 was a milestone for the band: 25 years since AFTER FOREVER left a timeless footprint on the world of symphonic metal with our debut album, 'Prison Of Desire'. Its successor, 'Decipher', released in 2001, took the band's music even further by blending progressive elements with a heavier sound that helped shape symphonic metal as we know it today. These two releases marked the beginning of a wonderful journey, one that took the band to international stages and into the hearts of fans all over the world.

"In October 2025, AFTER FOREVER came together for two shows in the Netherlands with vocalist Angel Wolf-Black (SHEWOLF),with the goal of honoring and celebrating the band's cherished music and its lasting impact in an unforgettable live experience. During those shows, it became clear that we all missed AFTER FOREVER.

"Fans from Latin America have been supporting AFTER FOREVER since the release of the first album, and we are very happy to announce that we will continue this tribute in 2026.

"We will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of 'Decipher', the 26th anniversary of 'Prison Of Desire', and we might also include some other AFTER FOREVER classics :)

"Join us as we revisit old hits, revive the energy, and celebrate the legacy of AFTER FOREVER."

Mark Jansen added: "With heavy heart: I won’t be able to join for these shows as I had to make a tough decision to be touring less and be at home as much as I can in 2026. The early years of a little child are crucial so I am sure it's the right decision after all. But I hope you all come and show your support to AFTER FOREVER. It will be four unforgettable nights with magical music and a band on fire."

In April 2025, Mark Jansen told FaceCulture about how the AFTER FOREVER reunion came about: "Ego was involved in everything when I was removed from the band back in the day. My ego was hurt, but we talked later on and we came also to the conclusion with that that everybody had too big egos back in the day, and that was clashing. So me, them, everybody. But it's good to see that from yourself and that everybody has grown. And now it's completely different people. And also now when we work to together, everybody wants to have fun. That's the most important thing. And that's also why I'm part of it. Because we wanna have fun, we wanna do this to have a good time, to play these old songs again and just enjoy ourselves. And that's all [it's] about."

Asked why original AFTER FOREVER singer Floor Jansen, who has been fronting NIGHTWISH for more than a decade, wasn't involved in the AFTER FOREVER reunion concerts, Mark said: "Yeah, of course, we asked her as well, and she said, 'For me it's a closed book. It's a closed thing.' And yeah, you can only respect that. Of course, after that, we thought a bit, what shall we do, maybe not do it at all? But at a certain point we thought, yeah, if we wait forever, then maybe it's never gonna happen. So that would also be a pity… Then it's literally 'after forever' and the chance is gone. [Laughs]"

Regarding his current relationship with Sander, Mark said: "Yeah. Some things are the same. That's the humor that's still the same, the same kind of humor. And some things are really different. Like I said, I feel a growth on a personal level, also in him — in myself, in him, also in the other guys. And if that growth had not taken place in me or in him or in in anybody, it would've not happened because then the old struggles would have come to the surface. But now it's, like… How you say that in English? 'Sand over it.' [Laughs] We have that saying in Dutch. And then it's also, we let it go without that it comes to the surface again with stuff."

In a 2018 interview with FaceCulture, Floor Jansen stated about AFTER FOREVER: "I think it was a very special time. We made great music, which ended way too fast. I'm still sad that it was not able to continue, but I think it was amazing what we did with our young years and, yeah, I'm still extremely proud of what we made and still listen to the music with great joy and memories."

Asked whether she thought AFTER FOREVER could have accomplished more, Floor said: "Yes, I do. I was not too pleased with stopping. I did not think it was a good idea. I think there was [more to do]."

AFTER FOREVER's latest, self-titled album was released in April 2007 via Nuclear Blast Records.