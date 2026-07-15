JOHN CORABI Exits THE DEAD DAISIES Once Again; Band Issues Statement

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi, who released his latest solo album, "New Day", in April via Frontiers Music Srl, has left THE DEAD DAISIES after his latest three-year run with the band.

Tuesday night (July 14),THE DEAD DAISIES released the following statement to BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "It has come to our attention that John Corabi has decided to leave THE DEAD DAISIES.

"We'd like to sincerely thank John for his incredible contribution to the band over the years and wish him nothing but success with his solo career and all his future endeavors."

John's latest exit from THE DEAD DAISIES comes a little over a month after the band reunited with bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes for a show on May 30, 2026 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. Glenn joined guitarist Doug Aldrich, drummer Tommy Clufetos and founder/rhythm guitarist David Lowy for this rare performance — under THE PURPLE DAISIES banner — delivering a 50/50 split set, kicking off with 10 of THE DEAD DAISIES' favorite tracks followed by almost as many iconic DEEP PURPLE classics. Following the positive response to the sold-out St. Charles concert, THE PURPLE DAISIES have announced that they will perform a second show on October 2, 2026, at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

Hughes left THE DEAD DAISIES in May 2023 after a four-year run with the band. He was later replaced by a returning Corabi. It was Corabi's second stint THE DEAD DAISIES. He originally joined in 2015 and departed four years later to make way for Hughes.

Last November, THE DEAD DAISIES digitally released a recording of the band's closing performance at the Stonedead festival on August 23, 2025.

In 2027, THE DEAD DAISIES are planning to hit the road for an extensive tour across Europe and the United States.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest collection of original material, "Light 'Em Up", came out in September 2024 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

THE DEAD DAISIES were touring last year in support of their first full-fledged blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble", out now via Fame / Malaco Records. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the album's singles — "Boom Boom", a take on the John Lee Hooker classic, and "Crossroads", a tribute to Robert Johnson — have earned praise for their energy and authenticity.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by Hughes, who appeared on two of the band's studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

Earlier this month, Corabi was asked by Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of the Rock Interview Series if there are still plans for him to do more recording and touring with THE DEAD DAISIES. He responded: "I'm not sure, dude, because, to be quite honest with you, I don't know what is going on with that band right now. Michael [Devin, THE DEAD DAISIES bassist] and I are just kind of sitting here scratching our heads, because… Last year when I told [THE DEAD DAISIES management] I got this record deal, I told them, 'Hey, I signed a deal with Frontiers. I'm gonna do a solo album.' And they were, like, 'Okay, cool.' And then later, the manager was, like, 'You know what? Actually, we're gonna take a year off. David's gonna go hang with his dad. So knock yourself out. You got a whole year to finish your record and go promote it.' And then we're on tour, and then all of a sudden it's like they're doing a show with [previous THE DEAD DAISIES frontman] Glenn Hughes, who I adore, so don't read anything into that. I love Glenn Hughes. But it's, like, then they release a [live] record that it was from a show that we did on the last tour. They released the record, like, one week after mine, and I'm, like, 'I don't even know what's going on right now.' So Michael and I are, like, 'Are we still employed by THE DAISIES or...?' I don't even know what's going on. But I'm not worried about it. I'm just, like, 'You know what? Whatever.' I'm very happy doing what I'm doing, and I'm very proud of the record that I just delivered."