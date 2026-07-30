Better Noise

01. Legacy

02. De Oppresso Liber

03. Eye Of The Storm

04. Nails In The Coffin

05. In Time

06. Unscathed

07. Joke's On Me

08. Everybody Lies

09. Shelter

10. Scapegoat

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are celebrating their 20th anniversary, but unlike some bands that get a bit tame as time goes on, these guys show no signs of slowing down. On the band's fresh album, "Legacy", they're harder and heavier than ever. From the opening guitar lines in the album's title track to the crunchy rhythms of the final track, "Scapegoat", FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are truly loud, brutal and in your face, but in the best possible way.

The Las Vegas hard rockers kicked off their next chapter with "Eye of the Storm", a heavy, emotional track that balances crushing riffs with Ivan Moody's raw vocals. The song dives into themes of regret, pressure and finding peace, while delivering the kind of hard-hitting sound that has helped define the band's career and is a good representation of the album as a whole. Next up, "De Oppresso Liber" brings the fire with a driving, heavy anthem that will take longtime fans back to the energy of earlier favorites like "Under and Over It". It shows the band still knows how to deliver a knockout punch. The album also shines when FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH slows things down. "Nails In The Coffin" starts with a softer touch before exploding into a huge chorus, with Moody showing off some of his strongest melodic vocals. "In Time" takes that approach even further, becoming one of the record's most accessible tracks. Songs like "Unscathed" and "Shelter" go between aggression and melody. Moody shifts from soaring vocals to his trademark growls, while the band creates moments that feel both heavy and somehow personal.

This album works because FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH doesn't just go by the formula that made them successful. They expand on it, creating a collection of songs that feels powerful, emotional and built for longtime fans and new listeners alike. Twenty years into their career, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has already experienced plenty of change. Members have come and gone, the band has moved through different eras and the music industry around them looks completely different than it did when they started. But the one thing that hasn't changed is their ability to make hard rock that connects.

The band's formula has always been simple: huge riffs, massive choruses and songs that hit with both power and emotion. It's a sound that has helped them build a loyal fan base while continuing to reach listeners well beyond the metal world. After two decades, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH still knows exactly what they are, and they're not interested in slowing down.

