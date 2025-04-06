JOHN CORABI Signs Deal To Release New Solo Album

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE and current THE DEAD DAISIES frontman John Corabi, who released two standalone solo singles in the last four years — 2021's "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" and 2022's "Your Own Worst Enemy" — has confirmed plans to put out more solo music in the not-too-distant future. "I just signed another deal to do another solo record," he told The Rockpit in a new interview. "And so [my manager and I] were talking about it and we were reminiscing and recapping. And it's funny — we were kind of going through this list of how many records I've done… I was just sitting there going, 'Fuck.' I was looking at the records I did just with the DAISIES since '15. And it's 'Revolución', 'Make Some Noise', 'Live & Louder', 'Burn It Down'. Then when I left, they did 'Locked And Loaded'. And then now 'Light 'Em Up' and 'Lookin' For Trouble'. Seven records in 10 years. Not too bad. But I was counting all the records I did, and once I put this solo record out, it'll literally be 20 records that I've done since the start of my career. It's weird.

"And again, in hindsight, there's a couple of live records, whatever, and then the ESP [ERIC SINGER PROJECT] thing, which was basically covers," he continued. "The blues record is covers. So it's not like I wrote all these songs, but if you take all those away, it's still 15, 16 original records that I've done. So it's pretty amazing. I. Some kid from Philadelphia — I thought maybe I had a record or two in me and then maybe drop dead of a fentanyl overdose. But here I am, 40 years later, still ticking like the Energizer bunny, so it's all good."

"Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" was produced and co-written in Corabi's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others

With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi in 2016 said that he would avoid talking about MÖTLEY CRÜE in the future because he didn't want his comments about CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx to descend into a feud.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Nikki said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

Corabi's autobiography, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", came out in June 2022 via Rare Bird Books. It was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles.