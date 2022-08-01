JOHN CORABI Was 'Disappointed' When TOMMY LEE And NIKKI SIXX Failed To Respond To His Request For Help

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi, who joined the band in 1992 as the replacement for original singer Vince Neil, has told "The Chuck Shute Podcast" that he was disappointed with how Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx responded to his request for help after his son found himself battling heroin addiction.

Corabi said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Look, at the end of the day, Tommy and I are fine. Tommy still texts me. We contact each other on Instagram. But I didn't do anything until Tommy reached out to me first and said, 'Hey, Crab. How've you been?' Blah blah blah. Whatever. Or I posted something and he made a comment about it. And then I reached out.

"I wasn't mad at them," he clarified. "I was a little disappointed in the fact that… If you wanna be upset with me, awesome. C'est la vie. But you watched my kid grow up.

"I reached out to them," Corabi repeated. "I did not ask them for money. I did not ask them for anything. What I asked them for was… 'Hey, you guys have dealt with heroin addiction. How do I handle this?' I got nothing from Nikki at all — no response. No nothing. And Tommy just wrote back — he just wrote back one word. He wasn't, like, 'Oh, shit, dude. Sorry. Fuck! Are you kidding me? Ian's taking drugs?' Nothing. He just wrote 'rehab'. No, like, 'Rehab. Good luck. Tommy.' Like, nothing. He just wrote 'rehab' [and hit] 'send'."

John went on to say that he was especially "bummed out with Tommy" because Lee was the one that got his son Ian his first drum set. "Tommy was the one that Ian looked up to," he said. "And I just said, 'You know what? I have reached out to those guys on multiple occasions.' I reached out to Nikki when he divorced Donna D'Errico. I reached out to Tommy when the kid died in his pool. I reached out to Tommy when he went to prison. I reached out to Tommy and all those guys multiple times and I never got a response. But I thought maybe if they realized that there was something wrong with my son, they would just go, 'Hey, dude. Here. Call this counselor.' Or, 'Hey, this guy is a really counselor. He can help you figure it out.' They didn't respond. Okay. C'est la vie. I just said, 'Fuck it. Whatever. I'm done with those guys. I won't ever bother them again. I won't ever call them again. I won't forget it.' … I will never forget the fact that I asked what I thought were my friends to help me out. Not even with money. 'Hey, do you have a phone number for a counselor or something that I can reach out to?' And I didn't get anything. So I'm, like, 'All right. Whatever.'

"It is what it is, dude," Corabi added. "I'm not angry about it, but I have a very good, long memory. So it is what it is. I kind of figured out I can write to Tommy. I won't ever bring it up. 'Hey, how's it going? How's your wife?'

"I love Tommy. But, listen, we're all like brothers. We love each other; we hate each other. It is what it is. But that's my story. I'm sticking to it."

With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed UNION with Bruce Kulick.

In a 2016 interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Sixx said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

Corabi recently completed work on his autobiography. Titled "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", it was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles, and was made available in June via Rare Bird Books.