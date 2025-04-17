WE CAME AS ROMANS Release New Single 'Bad Luck'

Beloved metalcore torchbearers WE CAME AS ROMANS are back with a searing new single, "Bad Luck". The track marks the band's first release of 2025 and kicks off a bold new chapter following their critically acclaimed 2022 album "Darkbloom".

Fueled by thunderous grooves, anthemic hooks, and raw reflection, "Bad Luck" is a statement of defiance from a band that's weathered more than most.

Speaking on their new single, WE CAME AS ROMANS frontman Dave Stephens shares: "'Bad Luck' is a song that is so important to each of us. Lyrically, it's about our journey as a band since the very beginning. We've faced so many setbacks and problems behind the scenes, and sometimes it feels like bad luck is all we have — but the way that we've persevered through all of them to become who we are today is the real story, not the issues along the way."

"Bad Luck" opens with an eerie, looped vocal sample before exploding into a hammering riff and a soaring chorus. The lyrics lay bare years of struggle, survival, and growth, culminating in another of their signature, arena-ready choruses — "I spent all my life wondering why the bad luck always comes so easy… All this time, I've realized the worse things in life are free." It's a fierce reckoning with everything the band has persevered through together and a hard-earned rally cry—one that captures the essence of WE CAME AS ROMANS' evolution and unwavering commitment to push forward.

With performances already announced at major U.S. summer festivals, including Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration, the returning Warped Tour, Louder Than Life and When We Were Young, and with plenty more news to come from WE CAME AS ROMANS, 2025 is shaping up to be another stellar year for a band that have remained a defining force in heavy music for almost two decades. Keep an eye out for more coming very soon.

WE CAME AS ROMANS continue to progress and evolve at lightspeed, maintaining a place at the forefront of heavy music and culture. Never content to follow, they seamlessly alchemize crushing groove-driven catharsis, spacey electronics, and arena-size singalongs into a sound that refuses to sit still — effortlessly moving between metal, alternative, hardcore, and rock.

The Michigan-born five-piece — Dave Stephens, Joshua Moore, Lou Cotton, Andy Glass and David Puckett — first broke through with "Tracing Back Roots" (2013),which cracked the Billboard 200 Top 10 and hit No. 1 on both the Independent Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Their self-titled 2015 album followed, debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, cementing their status as modern metalcore royalty.

Following the tragic loss of original vocalist Kyle Pavone in 2018, the band has continued to honor his legacy with their 2022 album, "Darkbloom", their highest-praised record to date. Kerrang! awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it " a carrier for a knot of emotion, and a tribute to their friend." It featured career-defining tracks like "Black Hole" (featuring Caleb Shomo),now over 102 million Spotify streams, and "Daggers" (featuring Zero 9:36),which surpassed 32 million streams. Media outlets, including Loudwire and Consequence, praised the album for its emotional range, sonic heft, and unapologetic vulnerability. "Bad Luck" is the next step in their journey — an anthem born of loss, scars, heart, and unrelenting drive.