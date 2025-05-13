JOHN MOYER Looks Back On His 2004 Audition For DISTURBED: 'I Didn't Want Any Special Treatment'

In a new interview with Bass Magazine, DISTURBED bassist John Moyer reflected on how he joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for DISTURBED's original bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So, in 2004, the band had already had out 'The Sickness' and the 'Believe' record. And they parted ways with their bass player, I believe in October of 2003. And I kind of knew the guys. I had played in a band called THE UNION UNDERGROUND and we had done some touring on Ozzfest together. So I initially had hit them up and I said, 'Listen…' And my band UNION UNDERGROUND also broke up in October of 2003. It was weird. So I hit 'em up and I said, 'Man, I heard you guys lost your bass player. I lost my band. If you guys need someone temporarily or you're looking for someone more permanent, please keep me in mind.' I didn't really hear anything from them. And then I knew some managers in the business and so I asked them to kind of reach out to the DISTURBED camp and let 'em know that I was interested. And nothing really took. So then the holidays pass. January, February, I'm hearing through the grapevine that they're auditioning some select few bass players, guys who I know. So I made a couple of phone calls and I talked to some dudes, and it was, like, 'Yeah, I auditioned. I don't think I'm gonna get the gig, though.' Blah, blah, blah. So I'm thinking, 'Okay, good. There's still a chance.' But I'm still not getting the call. So then DISTURBED decided to — and it was the most amazing thing — they held an open audition. Anyone can show up. They did one in L.A. and one in Chicago. And they were two weeks apart. So, I chose to go to the Chicago one so I could make sure I learn the songs properly, what they wanted, and just have a little more time.'

John continued: "So the L.A. [open audition], I think it was about a hundred people who showed up, stood in line, and I don't think there was any callbacks from the L.A. auditions, minus some people who they personally knew. And then I went to the Chicago auditions, and it was a scene, man. There was three hundred people in line. I was, like, number seventy, something like that. A lot of great players — touring musicians. And I didn't tell the guys I was there. I had their phone number. I could have told them. And I saw their manager. When the manager walked the line, I hid my face. And the reason for that was I didn't want any special treatment. I wanted to show these guys I was willing to jump through any hoops they wanted. I was willing to stand in whatever line. I was willing to make any sacrifice to get the gig. And that's always how I've treated my musical life and anything I've done — I've always put in the work, and I'm not afraid to. So, I stand in line. It's like an hour before we get in. Now people are starting to recognize me from my UNION UNDERGROUND days. And people are coming back, 'Hey, will you sign this?' I'm, like, 'Yeah, I'll sign it. Shut up.' And then I get in line, and there was three songs we had to learn. It was 'The Game', 'Prayer' and I forgot what the third one was. But Dougie Thomson, who was part of DISTURBED's management, who would eventually become my manager, hands me a tuner. And he goes, 'All right, John. Your song is 'The Game'.' I'm, like, 'Okay.' So I walk in. The guys see me. David's [Draiman, DISTURBED singer], like, 'John, what are you doing here, man?' [I said] 'I'm here for the gig, just like everybody else, dude.' I said, 'It's a really cool thing you're doing. There's a lot of good people out here, a lot of good players, and they're really excited about this. And I appreciate having the opportunity.' So, I stood on a stage. They kind of sat there sort of 'American Idol' style. And I tore into the song and played it in front of them — like a minute and a half, 30 seconds, a minute. The music stops. I said, 'Guys, thank you very much.' I put my bass in the case. And I said, 'You've got a lot of good people waiting out there. I'm gonna get outta your hair.' And I kind of walked out, kind of 'leave 'em wanting more' mentality. And my heart was racing, though. I played it cool, but my heart was racing. And I already knew where the exit was too. Before I got on stage, I had my exit planned. I'm, like, 'I'm gonna walk out that door. I'll put my bass right there. I'm gonna play the song.' So I did exactly that. I walk out. And their manager, Jeff Battaglia, the other part of the management team, chases me out. [In his] thick Chicago accent, 'Hey, John. Wait. Where are you going? Where are you going?' I'm, like, 'Oh, I just did my thing.' 'Well, the guys really like you. Why don't you come back tomorrow?' So, tomorrow was — I was flying out. And I didn't have a whole lot of money at the time, to be honest. I just looked at the manager and I was, like, 'So you want me to change my flight and come tomorrow?' But I had to change my flight. I just kind of looked at him and he goes, 'You want the gig or not?' [Laughs] I guess I want the gig. It was no big deal. So I came back the next day, and this time I jammed with the band. I remember the first song we did was 'Prayer'. And I couldn't help but notice a little smirk on Dan's [Donegan, DISTURBED guitarist] face when we started playing. And I think that's when I knew I had the gig. And then one thing led to another, and they invited me back out, which is a whole other story for another time. The other bandmembers like telling the other story. And then a week later they flew me back out and we had dinner and they gave me the gig."

Prior to joining DISTURBED, Moyer played in rock bands THE UNION UNDERGROUND and SOAK, both major label acts hailing from Texas. He has also toured and/or recorded with ADRENALINE MOB, ART OF ANARCHY and ex-QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate.

While he is still capable of playing finger-style, Moyer prefers picking because it has a more aggressive feeling.

In 2011, John released a bass instructional video titled "Modern Metal Bass" for Rock House Publishing.

DISTURBED was rejoined by Fuzz at the March 8 concert at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois during "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Fuzz played with DISTURBED for "The Sickness" portion of the set in Chicago, while Moyer handled the bass duties for the rest of the show.

Fuzz played on the first two DISTURBED albums, the aforementioned "The Sickness" and 2002's "Believe", before being fired in 2003 after more than six years with the band.

A short time later, Draiman told MTV.com about Fuzz's departure: "I don't want to drag anyone through the mud, there were just personality conflicts. It wasn't a relationship that could continue anymore, and we had to go our separate ways. When you're in a band, chemistry is very important. But we wish him all the best. We bear him no ill will."

Regarding how Moyer was chosen to replace Fuzz, Draiman told Launch Radio Networks in a 2005 interview: "He showed a lot of guts. You know, he came to the tryouts and waited in line with everybody else on his own dime, without an invitation. That said a lot. That he knew the material and played it well said a lot. That we vibed well together onstage — you know, all those things involved, and when we added them up and compared them to the rest of the potential candidates, he won."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn