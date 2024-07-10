JON BON JOVI Mourns Death Of His Mother: 'A Force to Be Reckoned With'

Jon Bon Jovi is mourning the passing of his mother who died Tuesday, July 9 at age 83.

Carol Biongovi passed away at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, three days short of her 84th birthday.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with," Jon, 62, told People in a statement. "Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed."

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Carol founded the official BON JOVI fan club in the 1980s. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr. The pair later moved to Sayreville, New Jersey and welcomed three boys: Jon, Anthony and Matthew.

In a November 2020 interview with The Big Issue, Jon credited his parents with giving him "the ability to make the dream reality."

"Even if you truly weren't any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it," he said at the time. "As I got older, I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. 'Yeah, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.' And there I went."

Jon also praised his parents for supporting his dream of becoming a rock star.

"They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible," he said. "Because I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o'clock. They just said, 'Show up on time for school. You know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream.'"