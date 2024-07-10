  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JON BON JOVI Mourns Death Of His Mother: 'A Force to Be Reckoned With'

July 10, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi is mourning the passing of his mother who died Tuesday, July 9 at age 83.

Carol Biongovi passed away at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, three days short of her 84th birthday.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with," Jon, 62, told People in a statement. "Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed."

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Carol founded the official BON JOVI fan club in the 1980s. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr. The pair later moved to Sayreville, New Jersey and welcomed three boys: Jon, Anthony and Matthew.

In a November 2020 interview with The Big Issue, Jon credited his parents with giving him "the ability to make the dream reality."

"Even if you truly weren't any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it," he said at the time. "As I got older, I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. 'Yeah, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.' And there I went."

Jon also praised his parents for supporting his dream of becoming a rock star.

"They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible," he said. "Because I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o'clock. They just said, 'Show up on time for school. You know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream.'"

Find more on Bon jovi
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).