JON BON JOVI On Upcoming 'Thank You, Goodnight' Docuseries: 'It's Everybody's Truth. It's Not Just Mine.'

In a new interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, Jon Bon Jovi spoke about Hulu's "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", the first-ever docuseries on the band's history with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI. The docuseries is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra, and celebrates the band's 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut album which was released on January 21, 1984 via Polygram/Mercury Records, less than a year after forming in their home state of New Jersey.

"Look, creatively, it was not in my control," Jon told WDHA about the docuseries. "That was part of the deal that we cut with the director. He was in absolute control, and I relinquished it. I liked his work. I liked who he worked with and I knew what his family background was. This is [world-renowned spiritualist] Deepak Chopra's son, Gotham Chopra, and I thought very highly of his work. So I didn't want a 'Behind The Music' kind of VH1 thing; that was not what we were doing here. So it is everybody's truths. The only talking heads that are not actually in the organization were Bruce [Springsteen] and Southside [Johnny]. And that's, of course, because of their influence on all of us in New Jersey and on me personally, and they're only in a snippet of episode one, just to sort of set the tone. But I mean, one of my closest childhood friends was [SKID ROW's Dave] 'Snake' Sabo. He's not in it. So when I tell you that if you weren't in the band, you're not in this, this is just the truth of those who were doing it." He added: "You have to tell the truth — and it's everybody's truth. It's not just mine."

Asked if it was emotional when he watched the docuseries for the first time, Jon said: "There were absolutely emotional moments throughout the course of this film, I think for all of us. And we, the band, the current band, all got together during some rehearsals midsummer to see a working cut of several of the parts, and everybody just felt good about the way it was going. And then I showed Richie [Sambora, former BON JOVI guitarist] three of the four episodes in late August. And then I haven't seen anything since. So now it's done, but it's out of my hands. I don't really know anything."

The four-part "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" series premieres Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he's still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.

"Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra ("Kobe Bryant's Muse", "Man In The Arena", "Tom vs. Time"). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

Sambora left BON JOVI mid-tour in 2013 in order to spend more time with his family. His exit came after he missed 13 shows on the band's 2011 tour when he entered rehab.

Richie joined his former bandmates onstage in 2018 when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Jon Bon Jovi was honored as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year last month, two days before the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Last November, Sambora told People that a BON JOVI reunion tour was not out of the question.

"There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy," the guitarist said. "I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point."

He continued: "I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people's lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that's what music did to me … kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.

"So yeah, it definitely could happen," he added of a reunion. "It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking."