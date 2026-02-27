JON SCHAFFER: 'I Am Not Here To Please Everyone; Not With My Music, Nor With My Ideals And Principles'

Jon Schaffer, the founder, chief songwriter, and driving force behind iconic heavy metal acts ICED EARTH, DEMONS & WIZARDS, SONS OF LIBERTY, JON SCHAFFER'S PURGATORY and the SCHAFFER/BARLOW project, returns with a powerful reimagining of his most unflinching work. Jon Schaffer's "Sons Of Liberty - Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)" is a bold new mix that fuses the raw essence of the "Brush-fires Of The Mind" LP (2009) and the "Spirit Of The Times" EP (2011),breathing fresh life into a message that has proven eerily prophetic in an era of escalating world challenges.

"Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)" is out now on all streaming platforms, inviting listeners everywhere, old or new, to discover its urgency. For collectors, a special physical rollout will arrive via The Circle Music on July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration Of Independence. This includes a double gatefold vinyl edition in five vibrant colors (with an exclusive limited run of 100 copies available only at www.icedearthmerch.com),a luxurious limited-edition leather box CD, and a sleek digipak CD, and cassette.

Originally crafted with programmed drums to minimize costs, these releases were designed not for profit, but as a gift to the world to be copied, shared, and amplified freely.

At its core, SONS OF LIBERTY's music exposed the machinations of a fraudulent financial system and the insidious creep of authoritarianism, serving as a stark warning to humanity. Today, with those shadows cast longer than ever, this music stands as a timeless testament to truth, unfiltered and unapologetic.

What sets "Sons Of Liberty - Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)" apart is its transcendence of partisan divides. This is not an echo chamber of political agendas; it's a universal wake-up call, championing freedom as the bedrock of peace and prosperity for every person on the planet. In a world fractured by division, Schaffer's lyrics rally for pro-freedom/pro-humanity ideals: anti-authoritarian, non-partisan, and rooted in the unyielding principles of liberty. It's a reminder that true empowerment comes from questioning and resisting systems that promote aggression and erode our shared dignity, fostering unity through principles of liberty, individual sovereignty, and collective resilience.

Elevating the original material to new heights, this release features thunderous, newly recorded drums by longtime friend Mark Prator, whose precision and groove has powered classics from ICED EARTH ("The Dark Saga", "Something Wicked This Way Comes"),DEMONS & WIZARDS (self-titled debut) and JON SCHAFFER'S PURGATORY (EP 2018). Paired with a cutting-edge modern mix by Jim Morris, the result is a sonic powerhouse that has matured like a fine wine — delivering an intensity and honesty that's all too rare in today's pop culture landscape.

In an age where ideas can be silenced, this stands as the most censored and canceled heavy metal music in history. It begs the question: Why? Are thought crimes an inevitable reality in a world that fears unbridled truth? Dive in, reflect, and educate yourself — because freedom isn't a spectator sport; it is difficult, it requires action, and it's the only path to a better world for all of us.

Schaffer said: "SONS OF LIBERTY was always meant to be more than music; it was a wake-up call and an attempt to start brushfires of freedom in the minds of those with ears to hear.

"Those who know me know that I am not here to please everyone; not with my music, nor with my ideals and principles. I respect the rights of others to disagree, and to speak freely. I will stand up for their rights, especially if I strongly disagree with them. This is the cornerstone of liberty. It's not so impressive to stand up for the people that share your beliefs and agree with you. Are you into freedom enough to allow others to live as they choose, as long as they don't aggress? This is a legitimate question that we all should reflect on."

Jon continued: "My wish with the first SONS OF LIBERTY album in 2009 was to inspire the people to inform themselves. When these songs were first released, I wanted to expose the financial and political systems that prosper through aggression and subjugate our personal freedom. 17 years later the message has only become more relevant, and the situation more urgent."

"Adding Mark Prator's drums and Jim Morris's new mix finally gives these tracks the sonic power they deserve. They both absolutely crushed it. It doesn't sound like a demo anymore. The artwork is a huge step up from the originals as well. Back in '09 I had no vision for what the 'Brush-fires' cover would look like. It was the first and only time in my career that has happened. However, this time it came to me, and I believe it's one of the best covers in my entire catalog. Roy Young and David Newman Stump did a fantastic job."

Schaffer added: "The system has tried to silence and cancel this music because it speaks uncomfortable truths, but you cannot cancel the spirit of liberty. Not yet. The aggressors are working hard to destroy our power of discernment, distract us, divide us, and in the end, conquer us. This collection of music is for everyone who refuses to be a spectator in the struggle for their own sovereignty.

"I am always learning, and I am always willing to be convinced that another point of view is a better way forward. Bring a reasonable argument, and I'm all ears. Through the years I have grown, and changed my views as I learn, but my principles remain. I can't see any other viable path to peace than through freedom. I think about these issues often and discuss them in great depth with my friends. It is my strongly held belief that collectivism, when mandated by the state, in any form, is more dangerous to our liberties than an invading army. Trading our freedom for 'safety' has never turned out well. Not ever.

"In the future, it is my intention to write a new chapter of SONS music focusing on what I believe to be the solution. Until then, as a great friend and mentor says… Don't aggress. Be an excellent human. Live and let live."

"Peace. Jon"

CD track listing:

01. Jekyll Island

02. Full Spectrum Dominance

03. False Flag

04. Our Dying Republic

05. Molon Labe

06. Indentured Servitude

07. Feeling Helpless?

08. Don't Tread On Me

09. The Cleansing Wind

10. Mind Control

11. Alive

12. Tree Of Liberty

13. Spirit of the Times

14. We The People

15. *Jekyll Island (Full Version)

Vinyl track listing:

Side 1

01. Jekyll Island

02. Don't Tread On Me

03. False Flag

04. Our Dying Republic

05. Indentured Servitude

Side 2

01. Tree Of Liberty

02. Feeling Helpless?

03. The Cleansing Wind

04. We The People

Side 3

01. Alive

02. Full Spectrum Dominance

03. Molon Labe

04. Mind Control

05. Spirit of the Times

Side 4

01. Jekyll Island (Demo)

02. Don't Tread On Me (Demo)

03. False Flag (Demo)

04. Our Dying Republic (Demo)

05. Indentured Servitude (Demo)

In October 2024, Schaffer was sentenced to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service in connection with his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. At the sentencing hearing, Jon was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment. Schaffer later became one of about 1,500 people accused of crimes related to the riot who were pardoned by U.S. president Donald Trump.

Following the initial reports that Schaffer was involved in the riot, his ICED EARTH bandmates distanced themselves from his actions. Singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton later posted separate statements on social media announcing their resignations. BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch also quit DEMONS & WIZARDS, his long-running project with Schaffer. The allegations also apparently affected Schaffer's relationship with his longtime record label Century Media, which had released albums from both ICED EARTH and DEMONS & WIZARDS. As of mid-January 2021, the Century Media artist roster page did not list either band.

In April 2025, Schaffer said in an interview that the legal issues and professional setback he faced as a result of his involvement in the Capitol riot have been "the biggest gift" of his life, in part because "it is what led" him "to [Jesus] Christ."