JOURNEY Announces Early 2024 North American Tour With TOTO

JOURNEY Announces Early 2024 North American Tour With TOTOSeptember 25, 2023
Following the success of the 2023 "Freedom" tour, legendary rockers JOURNEY have announced a new round of shows for their 50th-anniversary tour featuring very special guest TOTO. Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY's "Freedom" tour 2024 will kick off on February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping on April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
JOURNEY will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with its catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. local time for most shows. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time.
"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO!" JOURNEY founding guitarist Neal Schon shares. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."
JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds: "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."
Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including "Rosanna", "Africa" and "Hold The Line", will join JOURNEY on all dates.
Lukather says: "We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends JOURNEY on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"
JOURNEY 50th-anniversary "Freedom" 2024 tour dates:
Feb. 09 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 12 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 17 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Feb. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 21 - Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
Feb. 22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
Feb. 24 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 26 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
Feb. 28 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
Feb. 29 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
Mar. 02 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Mar. 04 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Mar. 07 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 09 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Mar. 10 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Mar. 13 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Mar. 15 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Mar. 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mar. 21 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
Mar. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
Apr. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Apr. 16 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Apr. 19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum
Apr. 20 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Apr. 23 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
Apr. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
Apr. 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Apr. 29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
Comments Disclaimer And Information