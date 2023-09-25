JOURNEY Announces Early 2024 North American Tour With TOTO

Following the success of the 2023 "Freedom" tour, legendary rockers JOURNEY have announced a new round of shows for their 50th-anniversary tour featuring very special guest TOTO. Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY's "Freedom" tour 2024 will kick off on February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping on April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

JOURNEY will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with its catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. local time for most shows. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO!" JOURNEY founding guitarist Neal Schon shares. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds: "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including "Rosanna", "Africa" and "Hold The Line", will join JOURNEY on all dates.

Lukather says: "We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends JOURNEY on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"

JOURNEY 50th-anniversary "Freedom" 2024 tour dates:

Feb. 09 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 12 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 17 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Feb. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 21 - Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

Feb. 22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Feb. 24 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 26 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

Feb. 28 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

Feb. 29 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

Mar. 02 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Mar. 04 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Mar. 07 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 09 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Mar. 10 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Mar. 13 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Mar. 15 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Mar. 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mar. 21 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

Mar. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

Apr. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Apr. 16 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Apr. 19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 20 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Apr. 23 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

Apr. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

Apr. 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Apr. 29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena