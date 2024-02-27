JOURNEY Announces Fall 2024 Tour Of United Kingdom And Ireland

Legendary rockers JOURNEY have announced a 50th-anniversary tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, set to take place this fall.

The "Freedom Tour" will kick off at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on October 30, and will include stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool and Birmingham, before wrapping up at The O2 in London on November 17. Support on the trek will come from CHEAP TRICK.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. GMT.

"It's been too long since we've seen you all!" JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We are all very excited to be coming back to the U.K. and playing with our good friends CHEAP TRICK, who I've known and played with since the '70s. It's going to be a great party for all!"

JOURNEY 2024 U.K. and Ireland tour dates:

Oct. 30 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Oct. 31 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 02 - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

Nov. 04 - Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast

Nov. 05 - Dublin, 3Arena

Nov. 08 - Manchester, Ao Arena

Nov. 09 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov. 11 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov. 13 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Nov. 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov. 17 - London, O2 Arena

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist),Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals),Arnel Pineda (lead vocals),Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals),Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than one million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Pineda as lead singer after Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

JOURNEY will team up with DEF LEPPARD for a 2024 stadium concert tour of North America. The 23-city tour opens July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and concludes September 8 at Coors Field in Denver. The opening act for most of the tour dates will be fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Steve Miller and his band. Two other Rock Hall inductees will alternate as opening acts for the seven shows Miller is not playing — CHEAP TRICK and HEART.