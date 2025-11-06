JOURNEY Announces 'Final Frontier' North American Farewell Tour

JOURNEY Announces 'Final Frontier' North American Farewell TourNovember 6, 2025
Legendary rockers JOURNEY have announced the "Final Frontier" farewell tour, set to launch in early 2026.
Presented by AEG Presents, the first North American leg of "Final Frontier" will consist of 60 dates, kicking off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and wrapping up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.
"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," JOURNEY guitarist and founder Neal Schon said in a statement. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
"As its founding member, I carry the JOURNEY torch to this day, wherever I go," Schon continued. "The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the JOURNEY we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what's next."
Longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain added: "It's been an incredible ride. We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn't want it any other way."
JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda, who joined the band in 2007 after being discovered by Schon on YouTube, said: "I'm honored to be part of this legacy and I'm grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms. Every night on stage has been a dream come true."
Joining Schon, Cain and Pineda on stage will be keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, drummer/singer Deen Castronovo, and bassist Todd Jensen.
Billed as "A Special Evening With Journey", the "Final Frontier" tour promises an "all-new, special evening with stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including 'Don't Stop Believin'', 'Any Way You Want It', 'Faithfully', 'Lights' and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible."
Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning on November 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. A limited number of VIP packages — including premium seats and exclusive merch — will be available.
JOURNEY's "Final Frontier" 2026 tour dates:
Feb. 28 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
March 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 04 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 05 - Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena
March 07 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 09 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
March 11 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 12 - Quebec City, QC @ Vidéotron Centre
March 14 - Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
March 16 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
March 22 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 25 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 29 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 31 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
April 04 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 06 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 08 - Des Moines, IA @ CASEY’S CENTER
April 09 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
April 14 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
April 15 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 19 - Eugene, OR @ MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA
April 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena
April 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
May 16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 21 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
May 31 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
June 03 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
June 04 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum
June 06 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
June 07 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
June 10 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
June 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 17 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
June 18 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
June 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
June 24 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the MARK
June 25 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 27 - Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena
June 28 - Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
July 01 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center
July 02 - Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
JOURNEY has had 19 Top 40 singles and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since forming in 1973.
Schon is a three-time Hall Of Fame inductee, having been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall Of Fame, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Jonathan Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of JOURNEY.