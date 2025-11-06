JOURNEY Announces 'Final Frontier' North American Farewell Tour

Legendary rockers JOURNEY have announced the "Final Frontier" farewell tour, set to launch in early 2026.

Presented by AEG Presents, the first North American leg of "Final Frontier" will consist of 60 dates, kicking off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and wrapping up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," JOURNEY guitarist and founder Neal Schon said in a statement. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

"As its founding member, I carry the JOURNEY torch to this day, wherever I go," Schon continued. "The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the JOURNEY we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what's next."

Longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain added: "It's been an incredible ride. We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn't want it any other way."

JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda, who joined the band in 2007 after being discovered by Schon on YouTube, said: "I'm honored to be part of this legacy and I'm grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms. Every night on stage has been a dream come true."

Joining Schon, Cain and Pineda on stage will be keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, drummer/singer Deen Castronovo, and bassist Todd Jensen.

Billed as "A Special Evening With Journey", the "Final Frontier" tour promises an "all-new, special evening with stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including 'Don't Stop Believin'', 'Any Way You Want It', 'Faithfully', 'Lights' and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning on November 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. A limited number of VIP packages — including premium seats and exclusive merch — will be available.

JOURNEY's "Final Frontier" 2026 tour dates:

Feb. 28 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

March 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 04 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 05 - Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena

March 07 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 09 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

March 11 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 12 - Quebec City, QC @ Vidéotron Centre

March 14 - Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

March 16 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 22 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 25 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 29 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 31 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

April 04 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 06 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 08 - Des Moines, IA @ CASEY’S CENTER

April 09 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

April 14 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 15 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

April 19 - Eugene, OR @ MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

April 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

April 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

May 16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 21 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

May 31 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

June 03 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

June 04 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

June 06 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

June 07 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

June 10 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

June 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

June 18 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

June 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 24 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the MARK

June 25 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 27 - Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

June 28 - Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

July 01 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center

July 02 - Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

JOURNEY has had 19 Top 40 singles and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since forming in 1973.

Schon is a three-time Hall Of Fame inductee, having been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall Of Fame, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Jonathan Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of JOURNEY.