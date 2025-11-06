DAVE LOMBARDO's VENAMORIS Project Releases 2025 Holiday Song 'Dreaming Of You'

In what has become an annual holiday tradition, VENAMORIS, the darkly romantic duo featuring legendary extreme metal drummer Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, FANTÔMAS, TESTAMENT, MR. BUNGLE, MISFITS, DEAD CROSS) and his wife Paula, as returned with a new standalone single for the festive season: "Dreaming Of You".

"What began as a one-time spark has become an annual ritual," Paula notes. "'Dreaming Of You' drifts in as our fourth unexpected holiday song — a wintry dreamscape about longing, connection, and the ghosts that live inside a melody."

The married couple released their Ipecac Recordings debut, "To Cross Or To Burn", earlier this year. The 10-song collection features the singles "In The Shadows", "Truth", "Spiderweb" and a stirring cover of SCORPIONS' "Animal Magnetism" with guest guitar player Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS). Kerrang! dubbed the album "beguiling," Treble Zine noted its roots in "dark jazz" and "exotica," while Ghost Cult said the album captures "the spirit of… noir classic 'Blue Velvet'."

"Dreaming Of You" is the second post-"To Cross Or To Burn" single, with the duo releasing "Contrapasso", a song they described as "the story of an antagonist's eventual ruin" in May.

The indefatigable Dave Lombardo's bona fides as a world-class drummer are well-known. While he drafted the blueprint that would define thrash metal drumming during his time with SLAYER, he's also applied his finesse to solo percussion (2023's "Rites Of Percussion"),hip-hop and classical music, as well as boundary-pushing recordings and performances with everyone from John Zorn's ensembles to punk icons MISFITS and MR. BUNGLE.

Canadian-born Paula Lombardo began her musical career at 18 as a backing singer for Las Vegas icon Wayne Newton, performing multiple shows in the demanding Vegas circuit before relocating to Nashville to pursue her own path as a songwriter. A dynamic musical force, she combines impressive vocal prowess, a deftness on piano and synthesizers with a natural instinct for crafting alluring lyrics, melodies and arrangements.

The couple, who record together as VENAMORIS, have released two full-length albums: "To Cross Or To Burn" (2025) and "Drown In Emotion" (2023),as well as two annual holiday singles.

Photo credit: Hannah Verbeuren