JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON Says He Doesn't Talk Politics With JONATHAN CAIN: 'I Do Nothing But Write Music' With Him

In a new interview with the "White Line Fever" podcast, JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon was asked how he manages to continue having a working relationship with keyboardist Jonathan Cain despite their apparently drastically different political views. "The answer to that question is to leave it alone," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I mean, honestly. I think that everybody is entitled to their opinion or what they think is correct for themselves. None of us ever agree — not just Jon, but many other people that I know. So I keep my political views to myself.

"I obviously have made it very clear, even years back, that I don't agee with mixing politics with music, or [mixing music with] religion. I think music is for everyone — of every religion; if you're a Democrat, Republican, whatever. It's music — it's for the world. So you have to leave it alone. Your views and your views. And I do nothing but write music with Jon. That's it."

Back in 2017, Schon and Cain feuded publicly on social media after Cain, singer Arnel Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory were photographed at the White House with then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Cain is a devout born-again Christian whose minister wife Paula White-Cain delivered the invocation at Trump's inauguration.

In early 2018, Cain told Rolling Stone magazine that his visit to the White House "was a historical chance to go and it wasn't political. I'm a history buff and was dying to see where all this history took place," he insisted. "I know Arnel wanted to meet the Filipino lady [Cristeta Comerford] that has worked as a chef there for 20-something years. And Neal and I weren't on speaking terms during that time. He was bashing me about my faith, so I didn't think he would want to come. That's all."

Cain added that the White House visit "wasn't really a band sort of thing. We're friends with Sarah Huckabee from before the presidential thing," he said. "It was just an offer to take a tour. It wasn't an endorsement. Not at all. And Ross decided to come and see the building that Eisenhower bowled in. I was like, 'A bowling alley? How cool!' We got to see the loft where they make the cookies. The kitchen was so tiny. We saw all the little nooks and crannies and were like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is amazing.'"

Cain went on to say: "Historically, it felt good to visit. But come to me. Don't go to the fans about it. If you had a problem with it, talk to me. I never heard from [Neal]."

Schon is the only remaining original member of JOURNEY who has appeared on all the band's albums.

Jonathan embraced faith-based music with 2016's "What God Wants To Hear" solo album and released a Christmas LP, "Unsung Noel", the following year.