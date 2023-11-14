JUDAS PRIEST Announces 'Invincible Shield' Spring 2024 U.S. Tour With SABATON

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have announced the "Invincible Shield" spring 2024 North American tour with special guest SABATON. The all-time greats will take over the U.S.A. this spring with 14 shows. Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, making stops in Reading, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Rosemont, Illinois; Washington, D.C. and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

"Invincible Shield" 2024 tour dates:

Apr. 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Apr. 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Apr. 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Apr. 24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Apr. 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Apr. 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

Apr. 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May 01 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

May 05 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

May 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

May 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

May 19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

May 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation date

^ Festival performance

JUDAS PRIEST will release "Trial By Fire", the second single from their upcoming studio album, "Invincible Shield", on Friday, November 17.

"Invincible Shield" will arrive on March 8, 2024 via Sony Music. The LP's first single, "Panic Attack", was made available last month.

The release date for PRIEST's follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" was announced on October 7 during the band's performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

After BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs" played as the intro to PRIEST's set, a graphic was displayed on the video screens announcing "The Invincible Shield".

The cover artwork for the CD and vinyl versions of "Invincible Shield" can be found below.

To pre-order "Invincible Shield", visit shop.judaspriest.com.

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Singer Rob Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's nine years ago — after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier — but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of "Firepower". He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT. Tipton occasionally joins PRIEST onstage for its encores, performing "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".

Photo credit: James Hodges Photography