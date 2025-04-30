BAD RELIGION's BRIAN BAKER Has No Plans To Retire: 'You Do It Until You Can't'

In a new interview with Jorge Fretes of Spain's GoetiaMedia, Brian Baker, best known as one of the founding members of the hardcore punk band MINOR THREAT, and as a guitarist in BAD RELIGION since 1994, was asked if he has ever felt tempted to retire, similar to the way fellow punk rockers NOFX have done with their recent farewell tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hmm. No. Well, the thing is quitting implies that this is some kind of job or some task or something that you have to do. I don't know how to express it. This is an artistic expression and this is fun. This is something we do because we like doing it and it's really great that we can do something and people will wanna come see it, but we'd do it if they didn't come. It doesn't matter. And so the idea that you just shut down this outlet — I don't know — it doesn't even make sense to me."

He continued: "I'm friends with the NOFX guys. I couldn't figure that out either. You do it until you can't, and stopping it — I don't know. I just never thought about a time limit. It's part of who I am. I don't know. It's kind of what I'm here to do. That's how I feel about it."

Asked if he ever gets tired of being expected to comment on the state of the world as a member of BAD RELIGION, which has always been known for its socio-political lyrics, openly questioning authority at any opportunity, Brian said: "No, because that's what BAD RELIGION is. BAD RELIGION is about questions, and it's about looking at the world and interpreting it. And it's about sharing ideas about humans can get along and why they don't. I mean, this is the whole thing that the band's about. So, no. It's a privilege. And to have yet another dangerous political situation in the United States [with Donald Trump being re-elected as U.S. president] is an excellent muse. It's time for the scientists to continue to figure out the experiment."

BAD RELIGION formed in 1980 in the suburbs of Los Angeles and is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2025. The band has become synonymous with intelligent and provocative West Coast punk rock and are considered one of the most influential and important bands in the genre. BAD RELIGION has continually pushed social boundaries and questioned authority and beliefs armed only with propulsive guitars, charging drumbeats, thoughtful lyrics and an undying will to inspire and provoke anyone who will listen.

The band released its 17th studio album, "Age Of Unreason", in 2019. The critically acclaimed record offered a fiery and intensely relevant musical response to the times, with songs that address a myriad of socio-political maladies, including conspiracy theories, racist rallies, Trump's election, the erosion of the middle class, alternative facts and more. There was a stylistic consistency to the band's iconic and influential sound — hard fast beats, big hooks and rousing choruses, yet each new song remained distinctive, utilizing composition, melody and lyrics to deliver a unique narrative consistent with the band's longstanding humanist worldview.

In December 2020, BAD RELIGION celebrated its 40 years of making music with "Decades", a four-episode online streaming event captured live at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California. The band felt it important to commemorate the conclusion of 2020 as a strange moment in history when they reached that 40-year milestone. The celebratory episodes included live performance footage, exclusive interviews, and a peek at their rehearsals leading up to the taping of "Decades".

In August 2020, BAD RELIGION released its autobiography, "Do What You Want: The Story Of Bad Religion", written with the group's full cooperation and support. It reveals the ups and downs of the band's 40-year career, from their beginnings as teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed "The Hell Hole" to headlining major music festivals around the world. The book predominantly features the four principal voices of BAD RELIGION in a hybrid oral history/narrative format: Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley and Baker. It also includes rare photos and never-before-seen material from their archives.