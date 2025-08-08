JUDAS PRIEST, LAMB OF GOD, SEPULTURA And NEVERMORE Among First Confirmed Bands For 2026 Edition Of U.K.'s BLOODSTOCK

Bloodstock Open Air has announced its return to Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom in August 2026 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

With 2025's event fully underway with headliners TRIVIUM, MACHINE HEAD and GOJIRA melting faces this weekend (alongside 120+ more bands),Bloodstock cordially invites you to get excited for 2026 too, by revealing the first 25 bands set to make 2026 the festival's best year yet.

You can snap up tickets immediately at the on-site box office at an early bird price, saving yourself the booking fee.

Bloodstock is overjoyed to welcome back titans of groove metal, the unmistakable LAMB OF GOD as Friday's headliner on the Ronnie James Dio stage. Frontman D. Randall Blythe states: "We are thrilled to return to headline Bloodstock in 2026! The U.K. is one of our favorite countries in the world to play and Bloodstock is one of our favorite festivals. And to Bloodstock security... I will make sure I have my pass on me at all times. See you next August!"

Bloodstock is always keen to give fresh faces the opportunity to show what they're made of and step it up to headliner status. Without further ado, Saturday's Ronnie James Dio headliner will be none other than the crushing SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. That gives you a year to get up to speed with their just-released new album "Grizzly".

Bloodstock salutes one of our most iconic metal bands on Sunday, who are celebrating more than fifty years of making heavy metal history. Who else to headline then, but metal gods JUDAS PRIEST. The pioneering group have so many classic tracks, you should start debating what the set list will look like now.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, your Thursday headliner will be tech death Canadians CRYPTOPSY, with a "None So Vile" 30th-anniversary set. Friday's headliner sees the Duke of Spook, WEDNESDAY 13 at his spellbinding and macabre best. On Saturday, Norwegian progressives LEPROUS will close out the stage. And to wring out any last energy you might still have after JUDAS PRIEST have finished with you on Sunday, dark synth artist CARPENTER BRUT will wrap up the weekend in dazzling fashion.

Who else might you catch on the Ronnie James Dio main stage over the festival? Bloodstock can reveal the legendary SEPULTURA will appear as part of their final farewell tour, see them while you still can. Sure to challenge the crowd surfer record again, are you ready for MUNICIPAL WASTE? Speaking of pulverizing, you won't want to miss seminal thrashers DEATH ANGEL lay down the law. Fans of modern metalcore should get revved up about the confirmation of Australian squad NORTHLANE and Scottish bruisers BLEED FROM WITHIN. But if nu-metal is more your thing, then Des Moines massive VENDED will be just what you are hoping for. There's plenty of excellent talent coming over from mainland Europe too with melo-death Swedes ORBIT CULTURE added to the line-up. For a musical curveball, how do you feel about Irish traditional music mixed with heavy metal? THE SCRATCH will offer you a chance to find out. Don't be downhearted symphonic and power metal fans, you haven't been forgotten — IMPERIAL AGE are coming to make all things right. 2026 also sees the inimitable LIFE OF AGONY return to Bloodstock, after sadly a medical emergency forced cancelation in 2022 — they will be worth the wait! And that's not all, Californian rockers OF MICE & MEN are also locked in, plus hardcore giants BIOHAZARD, who are sure to create one of the most impressive pits of the weekend too.

But the fun doesn't stop there! There's plenty of headbangin' shenanigans to be had over in the Sophie tent all festival too, not least with Jurassic levels of entertainment coming from HEAVYSAURUS. Cleveland death metallers 200 STAB WOUNDS and THE HELL also join the affray to blow any cobwebs away, and if that's not enough, Sheffield crew BLACK SPIDERS bring some rock and roll classic riffs guaranteed to get the party in full swing. For something a little more avant garde, maybe a blackjazz set from Norwegians SHINING will take your fancy. Have we saved the best for last? We know you'll be pleased with the very long-awaited return of NEVERMORE!

After thirteen annual cycle rides from London to Download festival, the Heavy Metal Truants are thrilled to announce that next year will see them charting a new path to glory — destination: Bloodstock Open Air.

Co-founded in 2013 by then-Metal Hammer editor-in-chief Alexander Milas and IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood, the Heavy Metal Truants have so far raised over £1.5 million for four children's charities: Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Childline and Save the Children. Since its beginning, this unique initiative has been spearheaded by a three day, 30-person, 175-mile cycle from London to the gates of a major metal festival, and next year that destination is Bloodstock.

"Heavy Metal Truants is more than a cause — it's a family, and our success and longevity is testament to the power of this metal community which we are so proud to be a part of," said Milas. "The help and generosity we've had from our friends at Download festival has been nothing less than legendary, but after 13 years, the timing felt right to carry the torch to new, hallowed ground. The response from Bloodstock when we floated the idea was nothing short of phenomenal."

Adam Gregory, director of Bloodstock, adds: "Bloodstock is honored to have been chosen to have the baton passed to us from Download. As we join together with the Heavy Metal Truants on the next part of their incredible journey, I'm confident our fans will continue supporting such a monumental effort from HMT and everyone involved for some truly amazing causes."

The 2026 ride will invite cyclists of all backgrounds and abilities to take up the grueling challenge of cycling 175 miles with a single goal: raising vital funds for kids in need. As in previous years, the Heavy Metal Truants will also include a series of virtual challenges so walkers, runners, and cyclists from all over the world can also support and take part.

Get more festival information over at bloodstock.uk.com.