FIRSTBORNE Feat. Ex-LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER: 'Rescue Me' Video Released

Hard rock and heavy metal powerhouse FIRSTBORNE has released "Rescue Me", the third emphasis track from the group's debut full-length album, "Lucky", due which arrives today (Friday, August 8) via M-Theory Audio. It is available from all digital outlets, as well as on CD and limited-edition (300) amber wave-colored vinyl.

FIRSTBORNE features legendary drummer Chris Adler (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH),virtuoso guitarist Myrone (known by some as the originator of soft shred),and electrifying vocalist Girish Pradhan (GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES, THE END MACHINE). Formed in 2019, FIRSTBORNE blends high-energy riffs, soaring vocals, and thunderous rhythms to create a modern yet timeless sound rooted in classic metal, hard rock, and shred guitar.

Myrone states about "Rescue Me": "'Rescue Me' was the first song we wrote in person after being penpals for four years. For me it was this crazy feeling of anticipation as we had been working so hard to get into the same room and we finally did it, almost like a 'dog catches car' moment. After we finished setting up, Chris looked at me and was, like, 'Well, what do you got?' and that opening riff is the first thing that fell out of me."

FIRSTBORNE, which originally also included current MEGADETH bassist James LoMenzo, first gained attention through a series of independently released singles and EPs between 2020 and 2023, showcasing its signature fusion of melody, technical precision, and relentless groove. In late 2023, FIRSTBORNE recorded their debut full-length album, "Lucky", with acclaimed producer Eugene "Machine" Freeman (CLUTCH, KING CRIMSON, CROBOT). That album will be released on July 18 via M-Theory Audio.

Myrone explains how the album came together: "When Chris, Girish and I got connected in 2019 I said my number one goal in life was to get us all in the same room to jam. Four years later not only did we get in the same room, we went to Machine's barn in Texas for a month to create 10 piping hot metal jams for the whole world to enjoy. I had written around 150 song ideas before stepping in the studio, and we ended up using none of them. What you hear on the record was entirely written and recorded in Texas."

With Adler's iconic drumming, Myrone's signature guitar work, and Pradhan's dynamic, powerhouse vocals, FIRSTBORNE are a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock and metal scene — delivering high-energy anthems that bridge the gap between old-school metal and modern intensity.

FIRSTBORNE's self-titled debut EP came out in 2020 and marked Adler's first dedicated band release since his departure from MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD.

"Firstborne" included five songs and two lyric videos. The EP represented several years of dedicated introspection and refined effort to the idea of a heavy and positive message.

Adler and Myrone began collaborating in early 2019 after Myrone noticed Adler's e-mail address attached to a Bandcamp sales notification email. Adler had been a fan of Myrone's talent for years prior and as soon as they connected, it was game on.

A chance meeting in India, almost a second home to Chris after eight visits, was the spark needed to form the international group FIRSTBORNE and for Chris to return to the studio. Adler met and shared the stage with Pradhan during a six-week clinic tour of India in the fall of 2019. After the first show of the clinic tour, Adler immediately called Myrone, noting he'd "struck gold" in their search for a singer for the then-unnamed project.

Myrone is a Los Angeles-based producer/guitarist who pioneered the "soft shred" genre. In the last few years, he has released several albums and EPs of instrumental guitar music and racked up millions of Spotify streams. In addition to his own recordings, he has collaborated with Rivers Cuomo (WEEZER),SZA, Little Boots, Michael Christmas and Deaton Chris Anthony. More recently, Myrone was Guitar #1 in the L.A. production of "Rock Of Ages", the 29th-longest running show in Broadway history.

Adler is a Grammy-winning American metal drummer from Richmond, Virginia. Chris founded LAMB OF GOD in 1994 and helped usher in what critics have dubbed the "New Wave Of American Heavy Metal." LAMB OF GOD's discography with Chris includes multiple gold records and platinum DVDs as well as five Grammy nominations.

Chris received a Grammy for playing drums on legendary thrash metal band MEGADETH's 2016 record "Dystopia". Chris also toured with MEGADETH in support of the record while juggling and occasionally combining tour dates with LAMB OF GOD.

Chris has collaborated and contributed to records with PROTEST THE HERO, TESTAMENT, THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE, Michael Angelo Batio and Ron Jarzombek.

In 2018, Chris created an artist management firm Kintsugi Management.