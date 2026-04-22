JUDAS PRIEST To Release 'The Best Of Judas Priest' Career-Spanning Collection

JUDAS PRIEST has announced the upcoming release of "The Best Of Judas Priest", a career-spanning collection celebrating one of the most influential and enduring bands in heavy metal, out via Sony Music on June 19, 2026.

The mighty JUDAS PRIEST has defined and redefined the sound and imagery of heavy metal for more than five decades. With over 50 million albums sold worldwide and more than 2.5 billion global streams across their catalogue, their impact on music and culture remains unmatched.

This special collection of songs brings together some of the band's globally revered recordings, including "Breaking The Law", "You've Got Another Thing Coming", "Electric Eye", "Turbo Lover" and "Painkiller". Together, these tracks represent key moments from across their catalogue and trace the evolution of a band that helped shape the genre itself.

Internationally the band's most iconic songs continue to reach new audiences. "The Best Of Judas Priest" serves as both an accessible entry point for new listeners and a definitive collection for longtime fans looking to revisit the songs that cemented the band's legacy.

JUDAS PRIEST continue to showcase their exemplary live shows across continental Europe this summer as well as a festival stop at Bloodstock in the U.K. on August 9 and a headline show at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September 21.

An in-depth documentary, "The Ballad Of Judas Priest", was premiered at the 76th Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival in February. Directed by Tom Morello and Sam Dunn, this fascinating insight into the band's vast career will be released later this year.

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" will receive its North American premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian international documentary film festival, which will present documentaries from around the world to audiences in Toronto from April 23 to May 3.

"The Best Of Judas Priest" track listing:

CD

01. You've Got Another Thing Coming

02. Lightning Strike

03. Breaking The Law

04. Beyond The Realms Of Death

05. Painkiller

06. Hell Bent For Leather

07. Rocka Rolla

08. Turbo Lover

09. Electric Eye

10. Crown Of Horns

11. Living After Midnight

12. Night Crawler

13. Heading Out To The Highway

14. Better By You, Better Than Me

15. The Sentinel

16. Diamonds And Rust

Vinyl

Side A

01. You've Got Another Thing Coming

02. Breaking The Law

03. Painkiller

04. Hell Bent For Leather

05. Turbo Lover

Side B

01. Electric Eye

02. Crown Of Horns

03. Living After Midnight

04. Heading Out To The Highway

05. The Sentinel

Rising from humble, working-class roots in Birmingham, U.K., to become global rock legends, JUDAS PRIEST didn't just help shape heavy metal culture — they forged it. Widely credited as being one of the pioneers of the heavy metal genre in the 1970s, JUDAS PRIEST has sold more than 50 million records and released 19 studio albums for their legion of dedicated fans around the world. In 2022, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. With their 2024 album "Invincible Shield", the band became the first heavy metal act to release studio albums 50 years apart. The album drew widespread acclaim, receiving a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance".

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

Released in March 2024, PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield", entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

Photo credit: Andy "Elvis" McGovern