SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Shares 'Anything But You' Single From Upcoming 'Gargoyle Of The Garden State' Debut Solo Album

SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan will release his debut solo album, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP, which will be made available under the BOLAN banner, was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked on SKID ROW's 2022 album "The Gang's All Here", and it will feature guest appearances by Rachel's SKID ROW bandmates Dave "Snake" Sabo (guitar),Scotti Hill (guitar) and Rob Hammersmith (drums),along with Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Danko Jones, Steve Conte (NEW YORK DOLLS) and Damon Johnson (BROTHER CANE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD).

The LP's second single, "Anything But You", can be streamed below.

According to a press release, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" is "a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing."

The album began as a simple conversation between friends. What started casually quickly evolved into a record that would ultimately define Bolan's voice as both a songwriter and storyteller.

"'Gargoyle Of The Garden State' is not a project; it is every bit of my soul," says Bolan. "Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is."

Musically, the album delivers hook-driven, anthemic songs that fuse punk energy with melodic sensibility, wrapped in swagger and raw edge what early listeners have already called "quintessentially New Jersey." Among its standout moments is a surprising cover of OASIS's "Rock And Roll Star", reimagined through Bolan's distinctive lens.

Expanding beyond his role as a bassist, Bolan performs the majority of instruments, shaping the record from the ground up. Drawing on influences from Britpop and glam to punk rock and new wave, the album represents a lifetime in music.

"It was incredible to work with so many of my talented friends an experience I wish everyone could have at least once," Bolan adds.

"Gargoyle Of The Garden State" will be available as CD digipak, LP gatefold, as well as digital and download.

The official music video for the LP's first single, "At War With Myself", featuring Canadian rocker Danko Jones, can be seen below.

Bolan discussed "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" during a recent appearance on the "Rockstrap" podcast hosted by rock and roll comedian Don Jamieson and radio veteran /musician Keith Roth. Rachel said: "It doesn't sound like SKID ROW. I'm doing most of the singing. I've got a few guests on there. Our buddy Steve Conte is singing a song. The first single Danko Jones is singing with me. And then there's another song that Corey Taylor sang. So there's that. Snake played a solo. Scotti played a solo. Damon Johnson played a bunch of solos. Nuno Bettencourt played a solo. Hammersmith played drums on the whole thing. It's a whole bunch of buds on there, and it's cool, man. I'm really happy with the way it turned out. Nick produced it. He produced the [last] SKID ROW record, and every worth-a-shit Active Rock band that's out there, he produced. He's so great to work with because he is such a fan of music."

He continued: "When we did my solo record, I played most of the guitars, most of the singing, all the bass. I didn't do drums and I didn't do some of the solos, so most of the solos. So it was a whole different dynamic that way [from making a SKID ROW album with Nick], because he was just talking to me. So it made it go a lot quicker. Stuff didn't have to clear the committee's vote and stuff and shit like that. So it was cool, man. And to see him excited about something that I wrote again, it was awesome, man. It was a really, really fun process.

Asked if he is "doing any covers" on his solo album, Rachel said: "[I'm] doing one," apparently referencing OASIS's "Rock And Roll Star". "I'm not gonna tell you [what it is]… I did it just for the hell of it because I heard it on the radio and I was, like, 'Man, I didn't know that was them.' And so I was, like, 'It's a cool tune.' And I was, like, 'I'm gonna completely change this — not change the chord structure or lyrics or anything, but I'm gonna change the vibe of it.' So I did it, expecting the band never to be heard from again, and then they were. And I'm, like, 'Oh, okay.'"

In July 2024, Bolan married his longtime girlfriend Leila Porreca.

The 62-year-old Bolan, who was born James Richard Southworth, was previously married to Donna "Roxxi" Feldman from June 1994 until less than a decade later, when they got divorced.

A couple of years ago, Rachel moved back to his former home state of New Jersey after living in Nashville, Tennessee for about eight years. Prior to relocating to Nashville, Bolan had resided in Atlanta, Georgia for about 14 years.

SKID ROW is currently looking for a new singer following the departure of Erik Grönwall in March 2024.

Sebastian Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux (courtesy of earMUSIC)