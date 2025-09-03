JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On OZZY OSBOURNE's Death: 'He Got To The Point Where I Think He Knew The Clock Was Ticking'

In a new interview with Jonathan Clarke, host of "Out Of The Box" on Q104.3, New York's classic rock station, Rob Halford spoke about JUDAS PRIEST's absence from the "Back To The Beginning" event in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which marked Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's final performance. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We'd been approached by SCORPIONS a long, long time before any of the incredible SABBATH/Ozzy event was taking place [to play with them in Hannover, Germany on the same day]. So we'd made a commitment — we'd made a commitment to do the show for SCORPIONS. We'd known those guys forever. And so we were locked in. We were locked in to do the show. And that was it. So when we got the call [about 'Back To The Beginning'], 'cause we heard there were rumblings it was coming together. It was coming together. And in my heart I thought, 'Sharon's [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] gonna reach out. She's gonna reach out. I just know it. I don't how we're gonna deal with saying we're really, really, really sorry.' And that's how it evolved into being that dilemma. So while Ozzy was doing his thing in Birmingham, we were doing our thing on stage in Hannover, Germany."

Referencing the fact that PRIEST released a cover version of SABBATH's "War Pigs" just three days prior to "Back To The Beginning", Halford said: "I think we made something of our love for the band when we did the homage of 'War Pigs', when PRIEST did a version of 'War Pigs' that was so wonderfully accepted by everybody, so graciously accepted. We didn't know what was gonna happen. We went in the studio with the feeling that this is a SABBATH song, a great classic SABBATH song. We're not gonna mess it up. We're gonna give it the homage and the respect that it deserves. And so we did make that contribution, and I'm glad that we were able to do something to that event and be a part of that beautiful day."

Reflecting on when he found out about Ozzy's death, Rob said: "Oh, yeah. We'd just flown over from one of the last dates in Europe. We'd gone into the U.K. for a day off, and the next day we had a U.K. show. And I got a call from our manager, Jayne Andrews. She said, 'Are you sitting down?' I go, 'Yeah.' She goes, 'Ozzy's gone.' I go, 'What do you mean Ozzy's gone?' 'He's passed away.' I said, 'What?' 'Yeah, I just heard the news.' I knew it wasn't a joke, but your brain is going… because you think I'm still buzzed, I'm still high, like we all were, from the show. I was watching clips of it all the time. People were sending me, 'I'm here. Check this clip out,' blah, blah, blah. And so I was still there, I was still in that celebration, the party, the beautiful experience that it provided for so many people at the Aston Villa football ground and online to millions of people around the world. We were all still going, 'Yeah. Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy.' And then I get this news, and I can't talk. I can't talk. And I sat there stunned, like we all were. And then my phone starts pinging, and I go, 'It's real. It's real.' And you're just trying to make sense of it, man. You can't. My head's spinning. And then the tears start. And I was lost, like we all were lost when we had the news that day."

After Clarke noted that Osbourne at least got a chance to perform one last time, with all his friends and family surrounding him, Halford said: "We're all sitting still thinking about that side of the way he left us. And I'll just give you my personal point of view. He was such a strong man in battling Parkinson's, like Glenn [Tipton, PRIEST guitarist] is doing right now still. But he just got to the point where I think he knew, with the other things that were going on with his body, the clock was ticking. And I know it took Sharon a year to put this halting thing together — bless her — and when all of these bands were piling in, my heart's going, 'God, I wish I could be there. I wish I could be there.' But then, of course, we have the show. We are watching him, and we're crying when he is singing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home'. And then he has all these great other Ozzy tracks. And then the big moment with SABBATH, with the real — I'm not gonna say the 'real' band; that's a cruel expression. But the band we love in that respect. Bill's [Ward] on the drums, Geezer's [Butler] on the bass, Tony's [Iommi] on the guitar, Ozzy's on vocals, and there it was — there was SABBATH. So all this joy and celebration and love and everything. You could see it in his face. He was lit up. I've never seen him so happy. So then, how do you think he felt when he went home to Windsor the next day and got in his chair and just sat there? It's done. It's done, it's done. I think somehow your body says it's time to let go. You take a deep breath and, and you just let go."

Rob added: "Parkinson's is a really, really fucking cruel, horrible disease. And it chips away at your life — it chips away at your life slowly and slowly and slowly. And maybe he thought, 'I'm not making that exit that way. I'm going my way.' And if he did that, God bless him even more."

Halford previously talked about Ozzy's passing last month in an interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station. He said at the time: "Oh, man. I got a call the day [Ozzy's death] happened. I just put the phone down in my hotel room in — I think I was in Leeds, in England, and I just curled up in a ball and bawled my eyes out for hours. I just couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it now. I'm still grieving, like so many people. And then we had a show the next day. So, God, how do you process all of this tragedy, all of this love, because I've never seen such an outpouring of love. And we did the show and we came to the song that we'll be playing when we come to see you guys — it's called 'Giants In The Sky', from the 'Invincible Shield' album — and that song talks about people that we love in music that have moved on to this beautiful place. We reference Lemmy [MOTÖRHEAD] and Ronnie [James Dio] and Paul Di'Anno [IRON MAIDEN] and Jill [Janus from] HUNTRESS and Chris [Cornell from SOUNDGARDEN] and all of these greats, Janis Joplin, Freddie Mercury. And then for that show we added Ozzy at the end. And I said to everybody, this just so much to try and comprehend and so tough, but Ozzy would say, 'Let's party. Let's rock and roll. Let's live it up. Let's enjoy.' That was in his heart, his soul, and his spirit. Whenever we did shows together, he would always say that to me after, 'Did you have a good time?' 'Yeah. Yeah.' 'Did you have a good time? Did you really have a good time?' The stuff he pushed out from himself to his fans to everybody, the generosity, the caring, all of the incredible things that he did in music, he was the embodiment of kindness in that respect.

"So it's great that we are talking about him now and we should keep talking about him forever, like I always talk about Ronnie, I talk about Lemmy," Rob added. "These are all friends of mine. And we have to celebrate — we have to celebrate. That's the way of helping you through the grief. You think about the memories, you think about the joy, you think about the good times, and that's what we will always do with Ozzy."

Asked if he remembers the last time he had a conversation with Ozzy or the last time he was in contact with him, Rob said: "No. We used to text occasionally. 'Cause he's another guy I was in awe of. I'm still in awe of Alice [Cooper]. [Laughs] 'Oh my God. He's Alice Cooper.' And I used to feel the same whenever I was in Ozzy's presence, because he had this larger-than-life personality. It'd been a while since we've been in touch. But, again, I just have the wonderful memories of the two opportunities I was able to sing for him with SABBATH. And then this recent opportunity to cover 'War Pigs' [with PRIEST], which we still play at the start of our show, which is one of the greatest metal songs ever written. So that connection will never be severed in that respect."

JUDAS PRIEST paid tribute to Ozzy during the band's July 23 concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, United Kingdom. Introducing the aformentioned song "Giants In The Sky", Rob acknowledged the BLACK SABBATH frontman's death a day earlier, saying: "Okay. Look, it's been tough, the last 24 hours, right? It's been tough. But he would want us to be doing this. He would want us to be together, he would want us to be having a good time, which is what we're doing right now. We love you, Ozzy."

After a brief pause amid chants of "Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!", Halford continued: "This next song is all about him and all of the other greats that we've lost. Their music lives forever. They used to be down here on the earth plane. Now they're in the sky plane, as we call it. This is 'Giants In The Sky'."

During the song — a tribute to musicians now gone — the screen displayed images of the likes of Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy, Freddie Mercury, Taylor Hawkins and Christine McVie, finishing on two gigantic images of Ozzy.

A few hours after Ozzy's passing was announced on July 22, JUDAS PRIEST released the following statement via social media: "Our hearts are broken like millions around the world. Words can't express the love and loss we are all feeling.

"Sharon, may God surround you and your beautiful family with love, peace and light.

"Ozzy, you will never leave us — your music is eternal. God blesses you now more than ever after you blessed us all through your magnificent life.

"Rob, Glenn, Ian, Richie & Scott".

This past May, Halford said that he was "absolutely gutted" to have to miss the last BLACK SABBATH concert. Rob told Metal Hammer: "I had no idea [the SABBATH show] was happening. It all got announced and was a big deal — [the Hannover concert featuring] SCORPIONS and PRIEST — and suddenly I get this phone call [from Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne]: 'Robbie, I know you've got this gig with SCORPIONS, but could you consider coming over to do a thing with Ozzy and the guys. He'd love to see you.'"

Halford explained that trying to make both performances happen would be "dangerous", adding: "Even with a private plane, there's a word called 'technical', where something could go wrong, or the weather that time of year could cause problems… I was absolutely gutted."

Acknowledging that K.K. Downing was going to perform at the Villa Park concert, Halford said that the founding PRIEST guitarist would represent "the spirit of the band".

In August 2023, Halford picked BLACK SABBATH's classic 1970 self-titled debut album as one of the albums he'd be willing to listen to in perpetuity if he found himself stranded and alone on an island. He said: "I would have to go with BLACK SABBATH, the original 'Black Sabbath' album that I think is the motivator for all great things in heavy metal."

Back in 2020, Halford broke down his top 10 favorite albums in an interview with Rolling Stone and explained how they helped make him who he is. Among the records included on the list was BLACK SABBATH's debut. At the time, Halford said about his choice: "They were local guys from the same neighborhood, the same neck of the woods as PRIEST. We literally grew up together, inventing this great music that we love and cherish so much called heavy-metal music.

"I chose the 'Black Sabbath' album just because, like so many bands, your first one or two records really establish who you are as a band," he explained. "It's a bit like PRIEST with 'Rocka Rolla' and 'Sad Wings Of Destiny'; 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' becomes the one we love so much because it becomes defining. With 'Black Sabbath', here was the first example of what heavy-metal music should sound like, just the texture, the tone, the structure of all of the material, Ozzy's very unique voice. It's just become a very important record in the discography of BLACK SABBATH."

Halford joined SABBATH for two gigs to support Ozzy Osbourne on his last shows for the "No More Tours" tour in November 1992 in Costa Mesa, California after SABBATH's singer at the time, Ronnie James Dio, refused to take the stage. Rob also performed with SABBATH members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward on August 26, 2004 at the Camden, New Jersey stop of Ozzfest after Ozzy came down with an "attack of bronchitis" and was unable to take part in the concert.

Asked which SABBATH tune he'd most enjoying performing with the band, Halford told The Georgia Straight: "Ooo, that's a good question. Um, I'd probably say the actual song 'Black Sabbath', which is, to me, the most evil song that's ever been written. [Laughs]. It's very fucking scary. There's something very malevolent about that song. It's just the whole — it's the way it starts, and then it's almost deathly quiet, and then that opening line: 'What is this I see before me?' You know, I just get goosebumps thinking about it now. And when I sang that song live, it makes you feel really… Wow… I can't describe it. It's just very overwhelming, the emotion is very overwhelming. And when you see Ozzy singing it you can see him change, you know, his whole demeanor, he just changes as a person to sing that song. It's really spooky."

Photo credit: Andy "Elvis" McGovern