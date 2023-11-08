JUDAS PRIEST's 'You've Got Another Thing Comin'' Used In iPhone Commercial From Canada's TELUS

Canadian telecommunications company Telus, in partnership with marketing and communications agency The&Partnership, has used JUDAS PRIEST's classic song "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" in "That's. So. Metal." , a campaign to promote the arrival of Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro, made with titanium (i.e. made with metal). The 30-second ad sticks with Telus's critters-centered stylistic approach — complete with a Highland cow, Silkie chicken and Shetland pony.

Lise Doucet, marketing communications director at Telus, said in a press release: "To launch the first-of-its-kind titanium iPhone, we thought it was only fitting to match such an occasion with a first of our own — a campaign that uses critters and music to embrace all things metal. It was a way to bring Apple's 'titanium' news to life while leveraging our core brand identity. And we think our metal-loving cast of critters did the trick."

Hannah Fishman, CCO and partner at The&Partnership North America, which developed the creative and has an approximately decade-long relationship with Telus, told Strategy: "We have this very specific goal in mind…and it is to activate our critters and do something that's very simple, but taps into the culture and creates something fun and powerful."

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'" was previously used by Honda in its 2012 campaign dubbed the "Honda Summer Clearance Event." Two years earlier, Honda used another PRIEST song, "The Hellion", in a commercial for its redesigned 2011 Odyssey minivan. The 30-second spot featured a young, ex-rocker dad and an iconic Marshall amp.

Both "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" and "The Hellion" come off PRIEST's classic eighth studio album, "Screaming For Vengeance", which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022. Released on July 17, 1982 — with a remastered CD version released in May of 2001 — it remains the top selling release of JUDAS PRIEST's career.

More than a decade ago, former PRIEST guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing stated about how "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" came together: "As it happened, I seem to remember that we were quite happy with the album but decided late on that we could add one more song. I know we had some of the parts but we set about completing 'Another Thing Comin'' during the mixing sessions at Bee Jay studios. It came together quite quickly, and I seem to remember that we all had a good feeling about it as it did sound like a good driving song and possibly a good radio track."

Telus is one of the largest telecom carriers in Canada, covering 95% of the country’s population. Telus provides wireless, wireline, and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.