VEIL OF MAYA Announces January/February 2024 U.S. Tour

Genre-bending metal powerhouse VEIL OF MAYA will embark on a U.S. headlining tour in January 2024. Support on the trek will come from ANGELMAKER, REFLECTIONS and ALLUVIAL, with LEFT TO SUFFER and UNTIL I WAKE joining the bill on select dates.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, November 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "MOTHER" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Jan 19 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center*

Jan 20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic*

Jan 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi*

Jan 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag*

Jan 24 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note*

Jan 26 - Denver, CO @ Gothic*

Jan 27 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep*

Jan 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey*

Jan 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater*

Feb 01 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar*

Feb 02 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage*

Feb 03 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall*

Feb 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)**

Feb 06 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground**

Feb 08 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage**

Feb 09 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground**

Feb 10 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC**

Feb 13 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater**

Feb 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground**

Feb 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's**

Feb 16 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge**

* With LEFT TO SUFFER

** With UNTIL I WAKE

VEIL OF MAYA will be touring in support of its first new studio album in nearly six years. Titled "[m]other", it was released on the band's longtime label Sumerian Records in May.

By channeling energy in one direction, force grows exponentially. VEIL OF MAYA harnesses the individual experiences and talents of four distinct musicians — Marc Okubo (guitar),Sam Applebaum (drums),Danny Hauser (bass) and Lukas Magyar (vocals) — into airtight groove-laden metal accented by fits of instrumental virtuosity and vocal catharsis. This approach has endeared them to a devout fan base with critical acclaim and over 135 million total streams and counting (unprecedented for an outfit this crushingly heavy).

The members of VEIL OF MAYA have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music by challenging themselves collectively. 2015's "Matriarch" made major waves, crashing the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2 powered by "Aeris", "LeeLoo" and "Mikasa". The latter has gathered over 25.4 million Spotify streams and counting. In 2017, "False Idol" saw the band return to the Top 3 of the Hard Rock Albums chart as "Overthrow" and "Doublespeak" each eclipsed eight million Spotify streams apiece. Simultaneously, they toured alongside ANIMALS AS LEADERS, UPON A BURNING BODY, CHELSEA GRIN, OCEANS ATE ALASKA, and more. In the midst of the pandemic, they dropped "Outsider", "Viscera" and "Outrun".

Photo credit: Paige Margulies