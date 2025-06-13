K.K. DOWNING: 'A Lot Of The Fans, They Look Down On KK'S PRIEST Because They Call Me A Tribute Band'

In a new interview with Made In Metal, ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing addressed the fact that PRIEST fans can now enjoy two separate bands playing a similar kind of music — his former group, which is continuing to tour and record new material, and KK'S PRIEST, which Downing launched in 2020 with another ex-PRIEST member, singer Tim "Ripper" Owens. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Next time [KK'S PRIEST goes] out [and plays some shows], we'll probably play [the song] 'Cathedral Spires' [from PRIEST's 1997 album 'Jugulator'] and some other songs, and obviously some early 'Rocka Rolla' stuff.

"We have such a catalog, the whole thing, plus new material. I'm making new material, the guys [in the current PRIEST lineup] are making new material, so there's that as well.

"So I agree [that fans can enjoy both bands]. Two bands it is," Downing continued. "We're different, and there's no doubt that, like I say, I'm very proud of the way we sound because it's the way I always sounded and want to sound. So bands are different. We're different people, different entities, so it can only be good, it can only be a good thing. 'Cause two bands could do more shows, can create more music. There is no conflict, and there shouldn't be.

"I know a lot of the fans, they look down on KK'S PRIEST because they call me a tribute band, and I'm going, 'But I wrote the songs. Surely I have a right to play my own songs wherever I want and whenever I want,'" Downing added. "And I hope that people would be grateful if I go to their town, and it's a small town, they can hear me play these songs after all these years, then that's a good thing.

"So, we'll see what happens," K.K. said. "But one thing's for sure: nothing lasts forever, and us guys from so far back, we're treading a thin line. We only have so long before we fall off the end of the planet. And so I would like to say from the fans, give us the chance and enjoy us and come and have some fun and listen to us play some songs and have a good time."

Asked about KK'S PRIEST's plans for the rest of 2025, Downing said: "This year I'm doing lots of other things. I'm playing on somebody else's album, I'm kind of producing an album, but I'm also looking to make a new album. I'm doing the Ozzy [Osbourne final] show [in Birmingham in early July], the BLACK SABBATH show. I am doing that performance, playing with some guys. That's pretty exciting. But I'm looking to create a new record, ready for a big celebration next year, continue the anniversary with [the recent 50th anniversary of PRIEST's] 'Rocka Rolla', but also of 'Sad Wings Of Destiny'."

Circling back to KK'S PRIEST's ability to coexist with JUDAS PRIEST, K.K. added: "Even though we are two bands, even together we leave so many songs out. It's insane to try and create a setlist. It's mad, but it's gonna be good."

Back in 2023, Tim was also dismissive of any suggestions that KK'S PRIEST is nothing more than a glorified "tribute band." He said: "K.K.'s the founding member of JUDAS PRIEST. I was in JUDAS PRIEST. Half the set now is our own songs, and three-quarters of the set's gonna be our own songs now. I mean, it makes no sense. But [people] have their opinions, and it's great. You get to have it. It's when they're stupid opinions that's funny."

Four years ago, Downing spoke to Planet Rock's "My Planet Rocks" about his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. Asked if it's fair to say that KK'S PRIEST is essentially his version of JUDAS PRIEST, Downing said: "Well, the last thing I wanted to be is an offshoot or an offspring, but the thing is that I'm here [and] I've offered up my services [to come back to JUDAS PRIEST], which have been turned down. All I can say is the fact that I didn't wanna just dispense with a PRIEST. I've been a PRIEST since 1968. I've spent my life evolving. JUDAS PRIEST became the archetypal heavy metal band with the leather and the studs, and I was the first one to don the leather and studs, with the image of the band. So I feel justified that I can, with this great band, [approach KK'S PRIEST] as a continuation of this wonderful music and a celebration of rock and metal that I've always been instrumental in and been a part of so proudly. And the fans are there. We've grown older together. Why stop or change? Let's just carry on."

He later added: "I could have called the band something totally obscure and not related, but when you hear the music and everything, you're automatically gonna think of K.K. Downing. And the music will speak for itself and the fans know what they like and I'm here to do what I like and give the fans what I sincerely hope that they like."

KK'S PRIEST has released two albums so far, 2021's "Sermons Of The Sinner" and 2023's "The Sinner Rides Again".

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Downing's autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", was released in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.