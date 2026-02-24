KAMELOT Announces 2026 North American And European Headline Tours

Modern progressive symphonic metallers KAMELOT have announced a massive year of international touring for 2026 — unveiling details on two headline tours (collectively dubbed the "Dark Asylum World Tour" and hitting both North America and Europe) and the two-night special event, KamFest.

Kicking things off, KAMELOT will headline a North American tour of epic proportions, beginning August 28 in Orlando, Florida and hitting a month of dates before ending in Silver Spring, Maryland on September 27. Each night will feature very special guests VISIONS OF ATLANTIS as direct support, with FROZEN CROWN opening each show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m ET.

Next, the band will head out on a European headline tour, featuring very special guests EXIT EDEN and support artist TEMPERANCE. The tour will deliver KAMELOT's trademark brand of cinematic, top-charting melodic metal to 18 venues across Europe, culminating on November 22 in Madrid. European headline tour tickets are available for purchase now.

The European tour is set to launch with KamFest — a unique concert experience featuring two distinct lineups across consecutive evenings, showcasing performances from both established and emerging artists from across the symphonic and melodic metal spectrum. KamFest will take place on October 30 and October 31, 2026 at O13 in Tilburg, The Netherlands, where KAMELOT will be joined by XANDRIA, LEAVES' EYES and ELEGY on night one, and BLACKBRIAR, EXIT EDEN and TEMPERANCE on night two. Additional production elements and setlist details will be announced at a later date, and ticketing information and VIP packages for KamFest will be released shortly via official KAMELOT channels.

KAMELOT founder Thomas Youngblood states: "As we embark on a new chapter, we can't wait to bring the next evolution of KAMELOT to life on stage. Expect a night where symphonic power and dark grandeur collide. This will be a tour like no other!"

KAMELOT 2026 European tour with EXIT EDEN, TEMPERANCE:

Oct. 30 - Tilburg, NL - O13 - KamFest (no EXIT EDEN or TEMPERANCE)

Oct. 31 - Tilburg, NL - O13 - KamFest

Nov. 01 - London, UK – O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire

Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

Nov. 05 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinenhalle

Nov. 06 - Pratteln, CH - Z7 Konzertfabrik

Nov. 07 - Lyon, FR – La Rayonne

Nov. 08 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA

Nov. 10 - Krakow, PL - Klub Studio

Nov. 11 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

Nov. 13 - Zagreb, HR - Boogaloo

Nov. 14 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra Red Stage

Nov. 15 - Belgrade, RS - Hangar

Nov. 17 - Trezzo sull'Adda, IT - Live Club

Nov. 18 - Padova, IT - Hall

Nov. 20 - Toulouse, FR - Metronum

Nov. 21 - Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 1

Nov. 22 - Madrid, ES – Sala La Riviera

** BLACKBRIAR, EXIT EDEN and TEMPERANCE

KAMELOT 2026 North American tour with VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, FROZEN CROWN:

Aug. 28 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Aug. 31 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

Sep. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sep. 03 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sep. 04 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sep. 07 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Sep. 08 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Sep. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Sep. 11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Sep. 12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Sep. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sep. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Sep. 17 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sep. 20 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sep. 22 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

Sep. 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Sep. 25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sep. 26 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sep. 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

With 13 internationally chart-storming studio albums under their belts, one of the most innovative and prestigious bands in modern symphonic metal, heavy icons KAMELOT have headlined tours worldwide and delivered massive performances at top festivals around the globe. With their recent and most introspective, vital release, "The Awakening" (2023),they debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart and in the Top 10 on the official German album chart for the first time in their career. Known for its incredibly fitting features like Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo, ex-ARCH ENEMY vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, current ARCH ENEMY singer Lauren Hart, and other well-known musicians, the band have always incorporated multifaceted soundscapes into their music. Always developing, KAMELOT stay true to their roots but are never stagnant.

KAMELOT is:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

Photo credit: Nat Enemede