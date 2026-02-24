TERROR Announces 'Still Suffer' Album, Shares Title Track

24 years after its start, TERROR still reigns as one of the most influential bands in hardcore. Now TERROR has announced its tenth full-length record, "Still Suffer", due on April 24 through Flatspot Records. Working with producer (and former guitarist) Todd Jones, the band created ten fast, aggressive, in-your-face tracks that embrace the themes that made TERROR so influential in the first place.

The LP's first single, the "Still Suffer" title track, out today, is a two-and-half-minute display of the heavy and unwavering hardcore that has made TERROR an institution in the genre. The video for "Still Suffer" was directed by Derek Rathbun and follows the chaos of TERROR's January 2026 tour in Latin America.

TERROR will head out on a U.S. tour starting February 26 with support from MONGREL, COMBUST and COLLATERAL on select dates. The band will headline LDB Fest in Louisville, Kentucky on February 28.

With the release of "Still Suffer", it's clear TERROR has no sign of letting up, continuing to succeed on their mission to deliver hardcore authentic to themselves.

In addition to Jones's production work, "Still Suffer" was rounded out with engineering and some additional production by Taylor Young at The Pit Recording Studio, mixing by Jon Markson, and mastering by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, with additional vocal engineering by Jay Zubricky at GCR Audio, and drum engineering at Studio 606 by Taylor Young and Oliver Roman. Guest vocals on the album come from Jay Peta of MINDFORCE on "Beauty In The Losses", Brody King of GOD'S HATE and Dan Seely of KING NINE on "Deconstruct It", along with HOT WATER MUSIC's Chuck Ragan providing an assertive delivery on "Fear The Panic", a song which was also co-produced by NEW FOUND GLORY's Chad Gilbert.

TERROR is Scott Vogel on vocals, Martin Stewart on guitar, Jordan Posner on guitar, Nicholas Jett on drums, and Christopher Linkovich on bass.

"Still Suffer" track listing:

01. Erase You From My World

02. Still Suffer

03. Promised Only Lies

04. Destruction Of My Soul

05. Fear The Panic (feat. Chuck Ragan

06. Death Of Hope

07. Beauty In The Losses (feat. Jay Peta

08. A Deeper Struggle

09. To Hurt The Most

10. Deconstruct It (feat. Brody King, Dan Seely)

Tour dates:

Feb. 26 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's*

Feb. 27 - Erie, PA - The Bunker*

Feb. 28 - Louisville, KY - LDB Fest

Mar. 01 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre*

Mar. 03 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

Mar. 04 - Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross#

Mar. 05 - Orlando, FL - Conduit#

Mar. 06 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub#

Mar. 07 - Tampa, FL - S.P.O.T.#

Mar. 08 - Augusta, GA - Grantski

Mar. 09 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room^

Mar. 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabody's^

Mar. 11 - Lakewood, NJ - Maggie's^

Mar. 12 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground^

Mar. 13 - Reading, PA - Reverb^

Mar. 14 - Massapequa, NY - Massapequa VFW

Mar. 15 - Providence, RI - Alchemy^

* with MONGREL

^ with COMBUST

# with COLLATERAL

Photo credit: Mark Miller