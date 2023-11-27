  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KAMELOT Drummer Launches ROKK, A 'Fair' Streaming Service For Rock And Metal

November 27, 2023

KAMELOT drummer Alex Landenburg and MENTALIST guitarist Peter Moog have launched a new streaming service called ROKK.

ROKK is billing itself as "the first fair streaming service dedicated to rock and metal fans, with the aim of paying artists and bands more money for their streams."

The two musicians say they "are taking matters into their own hands to finally change music streaming for the better."

Landenburg explains: "The money of the rock and metal fans does not really go to the bands that they listen to; it goes somewhere else most of the time. We want to change that with ROKK."

Moog adds: "Metalheads, united we can make a difference. Please join the ROKK revolution to make streaming fair for bands and artists."

As part of ROKK's newly launched Indiegogo campaign, all backers will receive early access and have the chance to be among the first users of the service at a special discounted price.

ROKK is set to launch first in Europe on iOS/Android/web in January 2024, with North and South America, Japan and Australia to follow shortly after.

Many people still think Spotify doesn't pay the artists who are featured on its platform fairly.

In recent years, Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has been trying to defend the company's payouts, telling CBS News in early 2023: "We don't pay artists directly. [Artists] have their deals with their record companies and their deals with their publishers, et cetera. And what Spotify does is we pay out to those record companies and these publishers, and don't know what individual deals these artists may have."

Two years ago, Spotify created a web site called Loud&Clear to clarify exactly who receives payments.

According to Forbes, "Spotify has been paying back nearly 70% of every dollar generated from music as royalties to rights holders who represent artists and songwriters. These organizations, which include independent distributors, publishers, performance rights organizations, record labels, and collecting societies, then pay the artists and songwriters based on their agreed terms."

Spotify boasts 574 million monthly active users as of September 30. The number of people paying for Spotify Premium currently stands at 226 million.

In the third quarter of 2023, Spotify posted a rare quarterly profit of $33.88 million, a stark contrast to last year's loss of $249.73 million.

Find more on Kamelot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).