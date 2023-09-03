KAMELOT Recruits Drummer ADDE LARSSON For Several Shows On North American Tour

KAMELOT has recruited Swedish drummer Adde Larsson (HOW WE END, RED WOLF, CYHRA) to sit behind the kit for several shows on the band's U.S. tour. Larsson is filling in for regular KAMELOT drummer Alex Landenburg, who had to miss a few of the dates due to a non-medical family commitment.

Video of Larsson's third concert with KAMELOT, which took place last night (Saturday, September 2) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, can be seen below.

Last month, Landenburg and his girlfriend Kira, vocalist of the German act SÜNDENRAUSCH, became the proud parents of twin boys. Jan and Lennard were born on August 1.

KAMELOT's 2023 "Awaken The World" North American headline tour, featuring special guests BATTLE BEAST and additional support from XANDRIA, kicked off on August 17 in Silver Spring, Maryland and is scheduled to come to an end on September 9 in Orlando, Florida.

KAMELOT recently released their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date — their first full-length in five years, "The Awakening". The LP, which debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart and No. 27 on the Current Album Sales chart, connected with fans and critics alike — touted by many as the best late-era KAMELOT release to date.

Having reigned supreme with the release of internationally top-charting melodic metal pinnacles such as "The Fourth Legacy" (1999),"The Black Halo" (2005),"Silverthorn" (2012),"Haven" (2015) and most recently 2018's acclaimed "The Shadow Theory", "The Awakening" enters the KAMELOT legacy as their most massive and diverse offering yet — mixing symphonic, gothic, melodic, progressive and power metal styles while yielding some of the heaviest tracks in the band's history.

KAMELOT founder and guitarist Thomas Youngblood states: "With 'The Awakening', we have one of our most diverse albums in years. We've fused elements from progressive, power and gothic metal to symphonic and melodic metal on this one. Working with incredible guest artists from around the music industry and having producer Sascha Paeth and Jacob Hansen mixing gave us another step up on overall sound. This album offers everything to KAMELOT fans and also reaches beyond borders to new metal and hard rock legions."

"The Awakening" features guest contributions from the likes of Melissa Bonny and renowned instrumentalists like violinist Florian Janoske and Guo.

In addition to Youngblood and Landenburg, KAMELOT's current lineup includes vocalist Tommy Karevik, keyboardist Oliver Palotai and bassist Sean Tibbetts.