KANSAS Drummer PHIL EHART To Release 'I Am Phil' Memoir In April

KANSAS drummer Phil Ehart will release a memoir, "I Am Phil", in April.

Few musicians can claim a legacy as enduring and influential as Phil Ehart, the powerhouse drummer, bandleader, and co-founder of the iconic American rock band KANSAS. With the forthcoming release of "I Am Phil", Ehart oﬀers far more than a chronicle of platinum albums and sold-out arenas — he delivers a deeply human, unfiltered account of a life spent shaping rock history from the inside out.

For more than five decades, Phil Ehart has been a driving force behind some of the most recognizable and enduring music in rock, helping define a sound that bridged progressive ambition with mainstream resonance. His rhythmic vision, musical and business leadership, and unwavering commitment to the craft have influenced generations of musicians and fans alike. Yet "I Am Phil" is not a victory lap. It is a work of remarkable transparency, honesty, and vulnerability.

In these pages, Ehart speaks plainly about the triumphs and the toll — the creative breakthroughs, the personal costs, the doubts, the discipline, and the moments that nearly broke him. He addresses fame without gloss, success without bravado, and faith, fear, and failure without disguise. From recounting humble beginnings in the jungles of Southeast Asia to the massive heart attack that nearly took his life, the result is a memoir that feels less like a legend recounting history and more like a trusted friend telling the truth.

"I didn't want to write a book that hid behind mythology," Ehart shares. "This is my story as I lived it — messy, meaningful, and real."

"I Am Phil" stands as both a vital contribution to rock literature and a rare act of courage. It preserves the history of an era while illuminating the man behind the music — an artist whose influence cannot be measured solely in chart positions or ticket sales, but in integrity, perseverance, and heart.

The book will resonate with longtime fans of KANSAS, students of rock history, and anyone who values authenticity over image. Above all, it aﬃrms Phil Ehart's immeasurable contribution to music — not just in what he played, but in how he lives.

"I Am Phil" is available for pre-orders now at PhilEhart.net.

Phil Ehart is a founding member, drummer, and longtime leader of KANSAS, one of America's most influential rock bands. He has spent over 50 years shaping the sound and spirit of progressive American rock. He is also husband to Laurie, and father to Noah and Avery.

KANSAS currently boasts a lineup of vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, guitarist Scott Bernard, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon, bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan, original guitarist Richard Williams, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Eric Holmquist performs on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack. KANSAS continues to energize audiences with their powerful live performances.