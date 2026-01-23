Watch: METAL ALLEGIANCE Joined By ALICE IN CHAINS, SEPULTURA, EXODUS, MASTODON Members At Anaheim Concert

Illustrious metal collective METAL ALLEGIANCE, comprised of core members David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Mark Menghi (KING ULTRAMEGA),Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER),performed last night (Thursday, January 22) at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California. Joining the "core four" members at the gig were a number of guest musicians, including Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),John Bush (ex-ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT),Doc Coyle (ex-BAD WOLVES, GOD FORBID),William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS),Jack Gibson (EXODUS),Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),Phil Demmel (KERRY KING, ex-MACHINE HEAD),Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA),Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY) and Troy Sanders (MASTODON). Among the tracks performed during the set were "Hangar 18" (MEGADETH),"Roots Bloody Roots" (SEPULTURA),"The Day I Tried To Live" (SOUNDGARDEN),"Whiplash" (METALLICA),"Fairies Wear Boots" (BLACK SABBATH),"Shock Me" (KISS) and "Crazy Train" (OZZY OSBOURNE). Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Earlier this month, METAL ALLEGIANCE released a new single, "Black Horizon", via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The band's first release of original music since 2018, the song features roaring opening riffs from guitarist Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) and vocalist William DuVall's (ALICE IN CHAINS) ominous howls, painting an apocalyptic scene. Mark Menghi (KING ULTRAMEGA) on bass and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) on drums keep the dread looming low in the sky, ready to explode with ferocity at any moment. Systems fail, shadows fall, and the doomed cry for salvation in this desolate world. Gloomy, minimalistic verses bookend thunderous choruses, chronicling a desperate flight for survival.

Menghi commented: "Who would have thought we'd be here 12 years later with new MA music? Very excited to have one of my favorite vocalists from one of my favorite bands on the first new MA music in 8+ years, which opens up a new era for MA. As the saying goes, you can't kill what doesn't die."

DuVall chimed in: "I was pleasantly surprised and absolutely honored to be asked to contribute to this song and I'm very happy with the result."

Skolnick said: "This song is a gift from the ghost of MA past. It's salvaged from a stockpile of riffs we'd started long ago but never quite finished. Now, in combination with a first time voice for the band — the great William Duvall — we are pleased to announce a brand new track, forged from what once was, here to kick off a new era. Check it out!"

Portnoy added: "After having recording these drum tracks some time ago, I'm stoked that they finally get to see the light of day! Thanks to William for finishing it up for us and welcome to the MA family! \m/"

Beginning as a celebration of the metal genre, METAL ALLEGIANCE has forged a legacy all their own while collaborating with metal's most revered trailblazers. With two albums of original music and an EP, the supergroup proves that legends never die, and can even reinvent themselves.

METAL ALLEGIANCE "Black Horizon" recording lineup:

Alex Skolnick - Guitar

Mark Menghi - Bass

Mike Portnoy - Drums

William DuVall - Vocals

Josh Wilbur - Mixing, Mastering

A year ago, Skolnick told Metal Insider about how he first got involved with METAL ALLEGIANCE: "I had bumped into Mark [Menghi] once or twice. He had worked in the music manufacturing world but with none of the companies I was connected with. Mike Portnoy I would run into at events and concerts but did not know him well. I didn't know David that well either, but in his case, we had been on tours together before. So I wouldn't have predicted this, but it made sense that we all hit it off as we are all very open-minded musically; we all like to write and play not in just one style. I've been doing projects outside my band back when it was not so cool to do so, and even Portnoy, he has had a reputation in being in many different bands with different styles, but it just makes a lot of sense on that level and also the fact that we don't have other members that are too close outside of METAL ALLEGIANCE. For example, any MEGADETH guitarist (in the core group) would have overshadowed it being METAL ALLEGIANCE if you had half of MEGADETH. Or if you had John Petrucci, it then becomes a DREAM THEATER side project so not having those associations made us a logical combination."

Regarding the METAL ALLEGIANCE live shows, Skolnick said: "It's really caught on over the years and it's developed its own fan base. You never used to see this in the old days. Occasionally you we see a 'one off' tribute project like Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder in a project paying tribute to Andrew Wood and then there were some charity concerts back in the '70s with George Harrison who would get people from different groups. I also remember there was [Jimmy] Page, [Jeff] Beck and [Eric] Clapton on tour together, but now it is not uncommon to have folks from many different groups to play together. But if I can toot my own horn, it is pretty rare to have one like this [METAL ALLEGIANCE] — which is a very well-run live show which we pride ourselves in."