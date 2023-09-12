KANSAS Extends 50th-Anniversary Tour With 20 New Dates

As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America's preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is extending its 50th-anniversary tour. The "Another Fork In The Road" tour celebrates 50 years of the band's illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Most newly announced concert dates go on sale this Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time. KANSAS fan club, American Express card holders and other presales begin today, September 12, at 11 a.m. local venue time.

Previously announced concert dates and KANSAS VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast.

Ticket information can be found at kansasband.com/tour-dates.

"The way audiences have received the 50th-anniversary tour has been spectacular," offers KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. "It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour — and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!" Ehart adds, "Heck, the first 50 dates didn't even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!"

In a recent tribute to the band's five decades of success, Billboard magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: "Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible."

"Our entire career has been a winding journey," comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with QUEEN, and finally worldwide success peaking with 'Leftoverture' and 'Point of Know Return'." Williams goes on to remember, "That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the '90s and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years." He concludes, "There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th-anniversary tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate KANSAS's 50th anniversary, InsideOut Music has released "Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas". The three-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song "Can I Tell You". Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup.

KANSAS boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury.

New KANSAS "50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road" dates:

Feb. 02 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

Feb. 03 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

Mar. 01 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

Mar. 02 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Mar. 08 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

Mar. 09 - St. Joseph, MO - Missouri Theater

Mar. 22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

Mar. 23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

Apr. 05 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

Apr. 06 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

Apr. 12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

Apr. 13 - Waukegan, IN - Genesee Theatre

Apr. 19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

Apr. 20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

Apr. 26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Apr. 27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May 02 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center*

May 04 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

May 10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

* Rescheduled dates from 2023 already on sale. Tickets for original date will be honored for these concerts.