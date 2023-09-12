EXTREME Announces Second U.S. Leg Of 'Thicker Than Blood' Tour With LIVING COLOUR

EXTREME Announces Second U.S. Leg Of 'Thicker Than Blood' Tour With LIVING COLOURSeptember 12, 2023
Veteran hard rock band EXTREME has announced the second U.S. leg of its "Thicker Than Blood" tour. Following an impressive run of sold-out shows and high fan demand, the group will be back on the road for an additional 21 dates alongside special guests LIVING COLOUR. Kicking off in Englewood, New Jersey on January 24, the tour will see the band make stops across the country throughout the following month, all before joining the Monsters Of Rock cruise out of Miami, Florida from March 2 to March 7.
EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said: "We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the 'Thicker Than Blood' tour. You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second U.S. leg of the 'Thicker Than Blood' tour with special guests LIVING COLOUR. Can't wait to see you out there!"
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00 p.m. local and end on Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "RISE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
EXTREME 2024 U.S. tour dates:
Jan. 24 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
Jan. 26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino Resort
Jan. 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
Jan. 30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
Jan. 31 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theater
Feb. 02 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 03 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 06 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Feb. 07 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
Feb. 09 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino and Hotel
Feb. 10 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
Feb. 13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
Feb. 14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Feb. 16 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
Feb. 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Feb. 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Feb. 20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Feb. 24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Feb. 25/24 -Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Wheatland
Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
Feb. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Mar. 02 - Mar. 07 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise*
* EXTREME only
EXTREME's new album, "Six", came out on June 9 via earMUSIC. "Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.
Two months ago, Nuno told Tiago Ribeiro, that he was thrilled with how "Six" turned out. "I would put our album up against anybody's album; I feel that confident," Nuno said. "And I think the album itself — never mind me or EXTREME — if I heard that album and it wasn't us, I would think the same way I think about the album now. I think it belongs there. I think it's a well-made album. I think the songs are there. I think that the musicianship, the chemistry and the guitar playing. But I think, more importantly, what's really there and what people are connecting with is the mythology of rock and roll. I think that's really what's missing a lot in guitar-driven music, is that…
"I think when people saw a guitar player that's in a band with songs and arrangements and the videos and everything, it was almost like seeing something that… People are saying it's so fresh, but for us, it's, like, this is like going back for us," he explained. "This is more of a reminder than it is anything else that you can still be passionate and have fire and do all those things. And the people are letting us know that they're starved — they're starved for rock and roll like this, I think."
