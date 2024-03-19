  • facebook
THE USED Announces Summer 2024 Tour With STORY OF THE YEAR

March 19, 2024

THE USED have announced they will be hitting the road this summer on a headlining tour joined by special guests STORY OF THE YEAR and AMIRA ELFEKY. The trek will be visiting cities across United States and Canada, kicking off on June 20 in Gary, Indiana and making stops in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Montreal, Baltimore, Asbury Park, and more before wrapping up in Norfolk, Virginia on July 13.

Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

* THE USED pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available March 20 at 10 a.m. local time

* STORY OF THE YEAR pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available March 20 at 10 a.m. local time

* Live Nation / Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available March 20 at 10 a.m. local time

* Spotify pre-sale tickets available March 20 at 12 p.m. local time

* Local / radio pre-sale tickets available March 21 at 10 a.m. local time

All tickets to shows will be on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. local time at theused.net.

THE USED vocalist Bert McCracken says: "Stoked to be touring with some of our oldest friends in the industry. We've always been huge fans of Big Blue Monkey! Can't wait to see AMIRA ELFEKY live as well!!!"

STORY OF THE YEAR frontman Dan Marsala states: "THE USED have been big brothers to STORY OF THE YEAR for over 20 years. They were the one of first bands to take us on tour after we finished 'Page Avenue' and they played a big part in STORY OF THE YEAR becoming the band we are today. I've always admired how THE USED were the fearless leaders of our early 2000s scene and I'm so proud of the friendship that we built so many years ago. THE USED and STORY OF THE YEAR... that just sounds right!"

Last year, THE USED released their newest album, "Toxic Positivity". Described as a "day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person" by McCracken, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. "This record is quite tough for me to listen to," he adds, "because it's a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever."

STORY OF THE YEAR released their most recent album, "Tear Me To Pieces", in 2023 via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks — including previous singles "Real Life", "Tear Me To Pieces", "Take The Ride", "War" and "2005" — the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly STORY OF THE YEAR. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger — all of the essential ingredients of the classic STORY OF THE YEAR sound propel "Tear Me To Pieces" in dazzling new ways.

THE USED summer tour dates:

June 20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino - Northern Indiana
June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
June 23 - Franklin, WI - Phase Fest*
June 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
June 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
June 28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
June 29 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple
June 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
July 2 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
July 3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Portland
July 5 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS^
July 6 - St. Catharines, ON - Born and Raised Fest#
July 9 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live
July 10 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
July 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

* Festival appearance with THE USED and STORY OF THE YEAR
# Festival appearance with THE USED
^ THE USED and AMIRA ELFEKY only

Photo credit: Anthony Tran

