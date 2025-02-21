KANSAS Vocalist RONNIE PLATT To Undergo Surgery For Thyroid Cancer In Early March

KANSAS vocalist Ronnie Platt will undergo surgery for thyroid cancer in early March.

On Thursday (February 20),Platt took to social media to write: "I met with my doctor today and found out I have surgery scheduled for March 4. So far, the prognosis has been very good. I'm looking forward to getting this behind me and being back in the saddle as soon as possible. I appreciate the outpouring of support I've been receiving. Thank you."

As a result of Platt's cancer diagnosis, KANSAS canceled two previously announced shows in Louisiana — in New Orleans on February 21 and Lake Charles on March 1. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

When the 64-year-old singer first announced his cancer diagnosis on February 15, he wrote that "it has a 99% survival rate" and "it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed," he added. "Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle."

Platt joined KANSAS in July 2014 after the departure of longtime singer Steve Walsh.

Ronnie can be heard on KANSAS's last two studio albums, 2016's "The Prelude Implicit" and 2020's "The Absence Of Presence".

Formed in Topeka, Kansas in 1974, KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has a catalog that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, eight of which are gold and three that are platinum.

In a 2024 interview with Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Platt stated about how he landed the KANSAS gig: ""It's such a wild story. I've been telling it for 10 years, and it's still surreal to me. One day, while I was at work — I used to be a truck driver — I received a text message from a friend of mine, Dina, who knew what a fan I was of KANSAS. All of my cover bands back in Chicago would play KANSAS. ... Dina saw the announcement of Steve Walsh's retirement, and I reached out to Rich Williams (the original guitar player for KANSAS) on Facebook to ask him if they would consider me. I was in a band called SHOOTING STAR from 2007-2011, and we played with KANSAS a couple of times, so we already knew each other. The very next day, I get a message from him saying, 'We're about to go on stage in Houston, Texas. If you get this in the next 90 minutes, give me a call.' Before I knew it, I was flying to Atlanta, having a great conversation with Phil (Ehart) and Rich, I get back home to Chicago, and then I get a congratulations e-mail from Phil saying I'm in."