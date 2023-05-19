KATAKLYSM Announces New Album 'Goliath'

For almost three decades, the American/French-Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate KATAKLYSM has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. On August 11, the band's fifteenth full-length studio album, "Goliath", will be unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Bringer Of Vengeance" is the first single from the album. The song opens with drop-tune guitars and takes the listener on a journey mashing together modern metal and djent components that are layered over the traditional KATAKLYSM sound.

KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono comments: "Our new album 'Goliath' comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding. This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives. The story of David versus Goliath has never been more important than these modern times.

"Metal has always been a voice of rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms. The album also touches on inner conflict and doing what needs to be done to confront your inner demons.

"The 'Bringer Of Vengeance' single's main idea is about a carefully and patiently plotted revenge. The song is inspired by the events surrounding the assassination of King Richard I 'The Lionheart' and the idea that it might take time but, one day justice will always be served."

The music video for "Bringer Of Vengeance" was directed by Ivan Colic of ICODE.

"Goliath" was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, Texas and Studio City, California as well as The Cabin in Orlando, Florida by Jean-François Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) to create the artwork which who took the KATAKLYSM look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.

"Goliath" track listing:

01. Dark Wings Of Deception

02. Goliath

03. Die As A King

04. Bringer Of Vengeance

05. Combustion

06. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead

07. The Redeemer

08. Heroes To Villains

09. Gravestones & Coffins

10. The Sacrifice For Truth

Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records